August 8, 2025 7:56 AM 1 min read

Should You Buy Boeing? Jim Cramer Weighs In

by Avi Kapoor Benzinga Staff Writer
On CNBC's “Mad Money Lightning Round,” Jim Cramer recommended buying The Boeing Company BA.

Supporting his view, BofA Securities analyst Ronald Epstein maintained a Buy rating for Boeing on Aug. 1 and raised the price target from $260 to $270.

When asked about Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. LW, he said, “I'm going to steer you away from that stock and from that group, which is really a nightmare.”

On the earnings front, the company reported fourth-quarter adjusted earnings per share of 87 cents on July 23, beating the analyst consensus estimate of 64 cents. Quarterly sales of $1.675 billion (+4% year over year) outpaced the Street view of $1.590 billion.

SentinelOne, Inc. S is just a “hype,” Cramer said.

SentinelOne will release financial results for its fiscal second quarter 2026, after the closing bell on Thursday, Aug. 28. Analysts expect the company to report a quarterly loss of 19 cents per share, versus a year-ago loss of 22 cents per share. The company projects quarterly revenue of $242.17 million, compared to $198.94 million a year earlier.

Cramer said KeyCorp KEY is a buy.

On July 28, Truist Securities analyst Brian Foran maintained KeyCorp with a Hold and raised the price target from $17 to $19.

Price Action:

  • Boeing shares gained 1% to settle at $227.33 on Thursday.
  • Lamb Weston shares rose 1.3% to settle at $52.12.
  • SentinelOne shares fell 3.7% to close at $16.67 on Thursday.
  • KeyCorp shares declined 0.5% to close at $17.41.
