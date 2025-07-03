Nvidia To Rally Around 18%? Here Are 10 Top Analyst Forecasts For Thursday

Top Wall Street analysts changed their outlook on these top names. For a complete view of all analyst rating changes, including upgrades and downgrades, please see our analyst ratings page.
- RBC Capital raised Westlake Corporation WLK price target from $88 to $92. RBC Capital analyst Arun Viswanathan maintained an Outperform rating. Westlake shares closed at $81.85 on Wednesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Stifel raised the price target for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. KTOS from $52 to $54. Stifel analyst Jonathan Siegmann maintained a Buy rating. Kratos Defense shares closed at $43.28 on Wednesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Wells Fargo raised S&P Global Inc. SPGI price target from $627 to $632. Wells Fargo analyst Jason Haas maintained an Overweight rating. S&P Global shares closed at $525.64 on Wednesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- TD Cowen raised the price target for Oracle Corporation ORCL from $250 to $275. TD Cowen analyst Derrick Wood maintained a Buy rating. Oracle shares closed at $229.98 on Tuesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- UBS cut the price target for C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. CHRW from $130 to $129. UBS analyst Thomas Wadewitz maintained a Buy rating. C.H. Robinson shares closed at $99.14 on Wednesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Citigroup raised Ball Corporation BALL price target from $55 to $63. Citigroup analyst Anthony Pettinari maintained a Neutral rating. Ball shares settled at $58.74 on Wednesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Piper Sandler increased Unum Group UNM price target from $88 to $92. Piper Sandler analyst John Barnidge maintained an Overweight rating. Unum Group shares closed at $81.24 on Wednesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Mizuho increased NVIDIA Corporation NVDA price target from $170 to $185. Mizuho analyst Vijay Rakesh maintained an Outperform rating. Nvidia shares closed at $157.25 on Wednesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Jefferies cut the price target for DraftKings Inc. DKNG from $60 to $53. Jefferies analyst David Katz maintained a Buy rating. DraftKings shares settled at $41.32 on Wednesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- HC Wainwright & Co. cut NioCorp Developments Ltd. NB price target from $4.25 to $4. HC Wainwright & Co. analyst Heiko Ihle maintained a Buy rating. NioCorp Developments shares closed at $2.34 on Wednesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
Considering buying NVDA stock? Here’s what analysts think:
Read This Next:
Photo via Shutterstock
Loading...
Loading...
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs
BALLBall Corp
$58.860.20%
Edge Rankings
Momentum
43.10
Growth
70.03
Quality
16.85
Value
6.50
Price Trend
Short
Medium
Long
CHRWC.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc
$98.27-0.88%
DKNGDraftKings Inc
$40.78-1.31%
KTOSKratos Defense & Security Solutions Inc
$44.512.84%
NBNioCorp Developments Ltd
$2.33-0.64%
NVDANVIDIA Corp
$159.471.41%
ORCLOracle Corp
$236.722.93%
SPGIS&P Global Inc
$528.450.53%
UNMUnum Group
$81.750.63%
WLKWestlake Corp
$80.87-1.20%
© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
date
ticker
name
Price Target
Upside/Downside
Recommendation
Firm