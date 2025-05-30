Why UiPath Shares Are Trading Higher By Over 13%; Here Are 20 Stocks Moving Premarket

Shares of UiPath Inc. PATH rose sharply in today's pre-market trading after the company reported better-than-expected first-quarter financial results and raised its FY26 guidance.

UiPath reported quarterly earnings of 11 cents per share which beat the analyst consensus estimate of 10 cents per share. The company reported quarterly sales of $356.62 million which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $332.87 million.

UiPath shares jumped 13.2% to $14.65 in the pre-market trading session.

Here are some other stocks moving in pre-market trading.

Gainers

Bolt Projects Holdings, Inc . BSLK rose 93.4% to $3.50 in pre-market trading after dipping 20% on Thursday.

. rose 93.4% to $3.50 in pre-market trading after dipping 20% on Thursday. Nuburu, Inc . BURU surged 73.9% to $0.3513 in pre-market trading after jumping 34% on Thursday.

. surged 73.9% to $0.3513 in pre-market trading after jumping 34% on Thursday. BioLineRx Ltd. BLRX jumped 64.7% to $6.39 in pre-market trading after the company said updated results from the pilot phase of its CheMo4METPANC Phase 2 combination trial in pancreatic cancer indicated four of eleven patients remained progression free after more than one year.

jumped 64.7% to $6.39 in pre-market trading after the company said updated results from the pilot phase of its CheMo4METPANC Phase 2 combination trial in pancreatic cancer indicated four of eleven patients remained progression free after more than one year. ECD Automotive Design, Inc . ECDA shares jumped 54.4% to $0.4089 in pre-market trading.

. shares jumped 54.4% to $0.4089 in pre-market trading. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc RRGB surged 29.4% to $4.05 in pre-market trading after the company reported better-than-expected first-quarter financial results.

surged 29.4% to $4.05 in pre-market trading after the company reported better-than-expected first-quarter financial results. Tian Ruixiang Holdings Ltd TIRX climbed 28.1% to $2.37 in pre-market trading after the company announced plans to acquire Ucare Inc. in a $150 million all-stock deal.

climbed 28.1% to $2.37 in pre-market trading after the company announced plans to acquire Ucare Inc. in a $150 million all-stock deal. Basel Medical Group Ltd BMGL gained 17.3% to $1.22 in pre-market trading.

gained 17.3% to $1.22 in pre-market trading. SharpLink Gaming, Inc . SBET rose 16.7% to $92.45 in pre-market trading after jumping 172% on Thursday.

. rose 16.7% to $92.45 in pre-market trading after jumping 172% on Thursday. Euroholdings Ltd. EHLD gained 11.9% to $6.85 in pre-market trading.

Losers

Shineco, Inc . SISI shares fell 49.9% to $0.3511 in pre-market trading after dipping 5% on Thursday.

. shares fell 49.9% to $0.3511 in pre-market trading after dipping 5% on Thursday. CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd . CLGN fell 21.8% to $3.55 in pre-market trading. CollPlant Biotechnologies announced a $3.6 million registered direct offering priced at-the-market under Nasdaq rules.

. fell 21.8% to $3.55 in pre-market trading. CollPlant Biotechnologies announced a $3.6 million registered direct offering priced at-the-market under Nasdaq rules. Medicus Pharma Ltd. MDCX fell 21.6% to $2.85 in pre-market trading after dipping 12% on Thursday.

fell 21.6% to $2.85 in pre-market trading after dipping 12% on Thursday. CERo Therapeutics Holdings, Inc . CERO shares dipped 18.6% to $0.42 in pre-market trading after gaining 7% on Thursday.

. shares dipped 18.6% to $0.42 in pre-market trading after gaining 7% on Thursday. Zeo Energy Corp . ZEO shares tumbled 18.1% to $2.81 in pre-market trading after the company announced it received a Nasdaq late filing notice.

. shares tumbled 18.1% to $2.81 in pre-market trading after the company announced it received a Nasdaq late filing notice. Entero Therapeutics, Inc . ENTO declined 16% to $0.3461 in pre-market trading after gaining 5% on Thursday.

. declined 16% to $0.3461 in pre-market trading after gaining 5% on Thursday. The Gap, Inc. GAP dipped 13.7% to $24.10 in pre-market trading after the company reported first-quarter financial results and warned tariffs could result in a gross estimated incremental cost of approximately $250 million to $300 million.

dipped 13.7% to $24.10 in pre-market trading after the company reported first-quarter financial results and warned tariffs could result in a gross estimated incremental cost of approximately $250 million to $300 million. Elastic N.V. ESTC fell 9.7% to $83.23 in today's pre-market trading after the company reported fourth-quarter results.

fell 9.7% to $83.23 in today's pre-market trading after the company reported fourth-quarter results. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc . REGN shares fell 8.8% to $552.00 in pre-market trading after the company and Sanofi said the AERIFY-1 study met its primary endpoint but the AERIFY-2 study didd not.

. shares fell 8.8% to $552.00 in pre-market trading after the company and Sanofi said the AERIFY-1 study met its primary endpoint but the AERIFY-2 study didd not. Newsmax, Inc. NMAX fell 8.2% to $20.49 in pre-market trading. Newsmax filed for resale of up to 121 million shares of Class B common stock by selling stockholder.

Now Read This:

Photo via Shutterstock