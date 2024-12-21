Why Trump Wants Debt Ceiling Killed Before He Takes Office

The debt ceiling has become a central point of contention in Washington this week, disrupting year-end government funding talks that were resolved early Saturday.

What Happened: President-elect Donald Trump has called for either raising or completely eliminating the borrowing limit, a move that could resolve the issue before he assumes office and allow him to pursue his agenda without future debt-ceiling battles.

"Congress must get rid of, or extend out to, perhaps, 2029, the ridiculous Debt Ceiling," Trump wrote in a Truth Social post on Friday. "Without this, we should never make a deal. Remember, the pressure is on whoever is President."

This differs from Trump’s past view. In January 2013, he wrote, "I cannot believe the Republicans are extending the debt ceiling — I am a Republican and I am embarrassed!"

According to a report by Business Insider, the debt ceiling, which caps how much the federal government can borrow, has long been a contentious political tool. Failing to raise it risks a government default, jeopardizing programs like Social Security, Medicaid and housing assistance.

A default could also spike interest rates, as the U.S. might lose its reputation as a creditworthy borrower. "It would mean higher rates on mortgages and credit cards, potentially leading to a deep recession," Len Burman of the Urban Institute told the outlet.

Trump's position aligns with some Democrats who advocate abolishing the debt ceiling altogether. Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) recently voiced agreement, arguing that the ceiling is frequently weaponized to force spending cuts.

During previous standoffs, unconventional solutions like invoking the 14th Amendment or minting a $1 trillion platinum coin were proposed to sidestep the limit. Rep. Jamie Raskin (D-Md.) suggested that such options remain viable if Congress fails to act.

Why It Matters: Despite Trump's push, many Republicans oppose eliminating the debt ceiling, citing its role as a check on federal borrowing. Trump has warned that GOP members opposing his stance may face primary challenges.

The country is projected to hit the debt limit early next year, though the Treasury Department could delay default until late spring through accounting measures.

