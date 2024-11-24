Majority of Americans Approve of Trump's Second-Term Agenda

In a recent poll, more than half of Americans expressed their support for the plans and policies of President-elect Donald Trump as he gears up for his second term.

What Happened: A Pew Research Center poll found that 53% of Americans are in favor of Trump’s agenda for his forthcoming term, which starts in less than two months. The poll showed a 46% disapproval rate for his plans.

The results fell along party lines, with 88% of Republicans and Republican-leaning independents backing Trump’s agenda, while 82% of Democrats and Democratic-leaning individuals expressed disapproval.

Close to 60% of the respondents expressed confidence in Trump’s capability to make sound economic decisions. A majority of Americans also demonstrated confidence in Trump’s approach to law enforcement and criminal justice (54%), immigration (53%), and foreign policy (53%).

Post-election sentiments towards Trump have soared to an all-time high, with 43% offering him a “warm” or “very warm” rating on Pew’s “feeling thermometer.” This marks a notable increase from his 34% warm rating following the 2020 election.

However, only 31% of respondents characterized Trump’s post-election unification efforts as “good” or “excellent.” Moreover, a mere 14% anticipate an improvement in partisan relations during Trump’s second term.

The poll was conducted from November 12 to 17, surveying 9,609 adults across the nation.

Why It Matters: The poll results provide a snapshot of the nation’s sentiment towards Trump’s second-term agenda. The data shows a clear partisan divide, reflecting the ongoing political polarization in the country.

The high approval ratings for Trump’s economic decisions and approaches to law enforcement, immigration, and foreign policy indicate the areas where Americans have the most confidence in the President-elect.

However, the low expectations for improved partisan relations and Trump’s unification efforts highlight the challenges that lie ahead in his second term.

