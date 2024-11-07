CommScope Holding Posts Downbeat Results, Joins Match Group, Krispy Kreme And Other Big Stocks Moving Lower In Thursday's Pre-Market Session

U.S. stock futures were higher this morning, with the Dow futures gaining around 100 points on Thursday.
Shares of CommScope Holding Company, Inc. COMM fell sharply in today's pre-market trading after the company reported worse-than-expected third-quarter financial results.
CommScope posted a quarterly loss of 5 cents per share, compared to market estimates of 31 cents per share. The company posted sales of $1.082 billion versus expectations of $1.422 billion.
CommScope shares dipped 47.5% to $3.65 in the pre-market trading session.
Here are some other stocks moving lower in pre-market trading.
- Digital Turbine, Inc. APPS shares tumbled 41.1% to $1.91 in pre-market trading after reporting downbeat quarterly results.
- Wolfspeed, Inc. WOLF shares fell 24.5% to $10.35 in pre-market trading after the company reported third-quarter financial results.
- SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. SEDG declined 19% to $11.89 in pre-market trading following third-quarter results.
- Corsair Gaming Inc CRSR fell 14.1% to $6.12 in today's pre-market trading after the company reported worse-than-expected financial results.
- Match Group, Inc. MTCH fell 12.8% to $33.00 in pre-market trading following mixed third-quarter financial results.
- Krispy Kreme, Inc. DNUT fell 12.6% to $10.85 in pre-market trading after the company reported worse-than-expected third-quarter EPS and sales.
- Burford Capital Limited BUR dipped 12.1% to $12.85 in pre-market trading after gaining 6% on Wednesday.
- MercadoLibre, Inc. MELI shares dipped 8.6% to $1,936.13 in pre-market trading following third-quarter results.
