Estée Lauder, Robinhood, eBay And Other Big Stocks Moving Lower In Thursday's Pre-Market Session

U.S. stock futures were lower this morning, with the Dow futures falling around 0.5% on Thursday.

Shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. EL fell sharply in today's pre-market trading after the company withdrew its FY25 guidance, citing uncertainties in the timing of market stabilization in mainland China and Asia travel retail, as well as recent leadership changes.

Estée Lauder shares dipped 17% to $72.30 in pre-market trading.

Here are some big stocks recording losses in today's pre-market trading session.

Aurora Innovation, Inc. AUR shares dipped 15.3% to $5.62 after the company reported a wider-than-expected quarterly loss.

Roku, Inc. ROKU declined 15.2% to $65.55 in pre-market trading after reporting third-quarter results.

Smith & Nephew plc SNN fell 13.1% to $25.08 in pre-market trading.

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. MPWR declined 11.4% to $814.99 in pre-market trading following third-quarter results.

Robinhood Markets, Inc. HOOD dipped 10.8% to $25.15 in pre-market trading after the company reported third-quarter sales below estimates.

COMPASS Pathways plc CMPS shares declined 9.7% to $5.59 in pre-market trading following third-quarter results.

Universal Display Corporation OLED shares dipped 9% to $185.01 in pre-market trading after the company reported worse-than-expected third-quarter revenue results.

shares dipped 9% to $185.01 in pre-market trading after the company reported worse-than-expected third-quarter revenue results. eBay Inc. EBAY declined 8.9% to $57.05 in pre-market trading after the company issued FY24 revenue guidance below estimates.

