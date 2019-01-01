Estee Lauder Cos (NYSE:EL), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Recap

Estee Lauder Cos (NYSE:EL) reported its Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, May 3, 2022 at 06:45 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Estee Lauder Cos beat estimated earnings by 13.77%, reporting an EPS of $1.9 versus an estimate of $1.67.

Revenue was up $381.00 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.37 which was followed by a 3.37% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Estee Lauder Cos's past performance:

Quarter Q2 2022 Q1 2022 Q4 2021 Q3 2021 EPS Estimate 2.64 1.69 0.50 1.31 EPS Actual 3.01 1.89 0.78 1.62 Revenue Estimate 5.50B 4.25B 3.75B 3.93B Revenue Actual 5.54B 4.39B 3.94B 3.86B

