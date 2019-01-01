Estee Lauder Cos (NYSE:EL), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Date
EPS
Quarterly Revenue
Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)
Earnings Recap
Estee Lauder Cos (NYSE:EL) reported its Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, May 3, 2022 at 06:45 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Estee Lauder Cos beat estimated earnings by 13.77%, reporting an EPS of $1.9 versus an estimate of $1.67.
Revenue was up $381.00 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.37 which was followed by a 3.37% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Estee Lauder Cos's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q2 2022
|Q1 2022
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|EPS Estimate
|2.64
|1.69
|0.50
|1.31
|EPS Actual
|3.01
|1.89
|0.78
|1.62
|Revenue Estimate
|5.50B
|4.25B
|3.75B
|3.93B
|Revenue Actual
|5.54B
|4.39B
|3.94B
|3.86B
Earnings History
Estee Lauder Cos Questions & Answers
Estee Lauder Cos (EL) is scheduled to report earnings on August 18, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on May 3, 2022 for Q3.
The Actual EPS was $0.51, which beat the estimate of $0.43.
The Actual Revenue was $2.9B, which beat the estimate of $2.9B.
