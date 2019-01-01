ñol

Estee Lauder Cos
(NYSE:EL)
251.825
11.425[4.75%]
At close: May 27
251.86
0.0350[0.01%]
After Hours: 4:02PM EDT
Day High/Low243.09 - 254.58
52 Week High/Low225.39 - 374.2
Open / Close246.48 / 251.86
Float / Outstanding230.5M / 357.3M
Vol / Avg.1.8M / 1.7M
Mkt Cap90B
P/E27.53
50d Avg. Price258.11
Div / Yield2.4/0.95%
Payout Ratio24.7
EPS1.55
Total Float230.5M

Estee Lauder Cos (NYSE:EL), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Estee Lauder Cos reports earnings on a quarterly basis. These quarterly earnings reports give investors a glimpse into financial results from a company for a 3 month period. Earnings reports almost always include EPS and Revenue results.

Earnings Date

May 3

EPS

$1.900

Quarterly Revenue

$4.2B

Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)

$4.2B

Earnings Recap

 

Estee Lauder Cos (NYSE:EL) reported its Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, May 3, 2022 at 06:45 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Estee Lauder Cos beat estimated earnings by 13.77%, reporting an EPS of $1.9 versus an estimate of $1.67.

Revenue was up $381.00 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.37 which was followed by a 3.37% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Estee Lauder Cos's past performance:

 

Quarter Q2 2022 Q1 2022 Q4 2021 Q3 2021
EPS Estimate 2.64 1.69 0.50 1.31
EPS Actual 3.01 1.89 0.78 1.62
Revenue Estimate 5.50B 4.25B 3.75B 3.93B
Revenue Actual 5.54B 4.39B 3.94B 3.86B

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Estee Lauder Cos Questions & Answers

Q
When is Estee Lauder Cos (NYSE:EL) reporting earnings?
A

Estee Lauder Cos (EL) is scheduled to report earnings on August 18, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on May 3, 2022 for Q3.

Q
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Estee Lauder Cos (NYSE:EL)?
A

The Actual EPS was $0.51, which beat the estimate of $0.43.

Q
What were Estee Lauder Cos’s (NYSE:EL) revenues?
A

The Actual Revenue was $2.9B, which beat the estimate of $2.9B.

