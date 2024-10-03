Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Dogecoin Weaken Amid Iran-Israel Tensions; Tim Cook Sells 220K Apple Shares Worth $50M - Top Headlines Today While US Slept

Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs
Crypto
- SWIFT Targets 2025 To Test Digital Currency Trades As Central Authorities Look To Keep Pace With Bitcoin’s Efficiency
- Gary Gensler’s SEC Appeals 2023 Ruling Against Ripple Labs — XRP Tanks 10%: Just Prolongs ‘Complete Embarassment’ For Agency Says Company Exec
- Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin Remain Weak Thanks To Iran-Israel Tensions: ‘Wars Aren’t For Selling,’ Says Noted Trader
US Politics
- Trump Vs. Harris: Who Do Voters Trust More To Handle Crypto Policies?
- Trump’s Niece Calls Concessions Tim Walz Made to His Opponent During Tuesday’s Debate Shocking: ‘Won – Not On Style..But On Substance’
- Biden Signs Law To Exempt Certain US Chipmaking Facilities From Federal Environmental Reviews Under CHIPS Act
- Trump And Harris Crypto Campaign Wild And Crazy: ‘Number Go Up’ Author Questions Whether Bitcoin Voters The Real Target: ‘There’s Definitely Quite A Few Really Rich Cryptocurrency Guys’
US Markets
- US Stocks Staring At Another Weak Open As Traders Await Key Jobs Report; Sentiment Wavers As Oil Extends Surge Amid Middle East Tensions
- Asia Mixed, Europe Markets Fall While Crude Rises On Middle East Tensions – Global Markets Today While US Slept
- Why Levi Strauss Shares Are Trading Lower By Over 10%; Here Are 20 Stocks Moving Premarket
- S&P Settles Slightly Higher Despite Middle East Concerns: Fear Index Remains In ‘Greed’ Zone
US Economy
World Economy
- These US-Listed Chinese Stocks Set To Surge Amid Beijing’s New Stimulus Plan: Citi
- Ray Dalio Sees Potential For ‘Beautiful Deleveraging’ In Xi Jinping’s Economic Strategy For China
Tech
- Amazon CEO Andy Jassy Said Prime Video Will Have ‘Meaningfully Fewer Ads’ Than Rivals. 2 Months Later, Streaming Giant Is Reportedly Set To Get More Ads
- Supermicro And Fujitsu Partner For AI-Powered Server: What’s In Store?
- Amazon Prime Video Ramps Up Ads, Taking on Netflix and Disney+ in Streaming Battle
- EXCLUSIVE: Worksport Expands Sales to Federal Agencies, Eyes Growth with Clean-Tech Products
- Warren Buffett-Led Berkshire Hathaway Pares Bank Of America Stake By $338M, Marking 13th Round Of Sales Amid Growing Speculation On Strategic Shifts
- Better Quality Or Higher Loyalty? Apple’s iPhone Users Retain Their Devices Longer Than Those Buying Google’s Pixel And Samsung’s Galaxy Smartphones
- Tim Cook Offloads Over 220K Apple Shares Worth $50M
- Apple Team Reportedly Visits Fire-Hit Vendor Facility In Tamil Nadu, Offers ‘Counsel And Advice’ To Tata
- Google Assures Employees It’s Not About To Pull Off An Amazon On Them When It Comes To Work From Home
- Mark Zuckerberg’s Meta Can Use Ray-Ban Images You Click To Train AI: There’s No Opt Out Either
- Gmail Introduces Dynamic Summary Cards For Easier Tracking Of Purchases, Events, And More
- Google Offers To Settle Indian Antitrust Case Related To Smart TV Probe: Report
- Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang Says Demand For Next-Gen Blackwell GPU Platform Insane: ‘Everyone Wants To Have The Most, And Everyone Wants To Be First’
- Jensen Huang On Transformative Partnership With Accenture: AI As ‘Digital Employees’ Will Revolutionize Productivity
Electric Vehicle
- Tesla’s ‘Cybercabs’ Could Be A Potential Ride-Sharing Disruptor, Says Analyst: Here’s What Investors Can Expect At Oct 10 Robotaxi Event
Consumer
- Constellation Brands Reports Upbeat Earnings, Joins Constellation Energy And Other Big Stocks Moving Higher In Thursday’s Pre-Market Session
- Levi Strauss Considers Dockers Sale: What This Means For The Iconic Denim Brand
Communication
- European Telecom Giants Threaten Legal Action Against Elon Musk’s Starlink Over Potential FCC Rule Changes
Industrial
- Albany International Cuts FY24 Guidance: Aerospace Turbulence Hits Revenue And Profit Outlook
- Port Strike Enters Day 3: Economist Warns Of ‘Meaningful’ Impact If Standoff Prolongs, Food & Beverages Likely First To Feel The Pinch
- Top Wall Street Forecasters Revamp AngioDynamics Price Expectations Ahead Of Q1 Earnings
- Southwest Airlines Director Rakesh Gangwal Invests Over $100M In Shares Amid Elliott Management’s Pressure For Leadership Changes
Financial
- Jim Cramer Pushes For Strategic Price Cuts Among Companies Amid Inflation Worries: ‘It May Be Time For A Giant Reset’
- Farmland Partners Sells 46-Farm Portfolio For $289M: Details
- Bank Of America Glitch Leaves Customers Seeing $0 In Accounts — What Happened?
- Cathie Wood-Led Ark Venture Fund Agrees To Invest At Least $250M In OpenAI’s Historic Funding Round, ChatGPT-Parent’s Now Valued At $157B: Report
General
- Elon Musk Says ‘OpenAI Is Evil’ After ChatGPT-Parent Reportedly Asked Investors Not To Invest In Rivals, Including xAI: Ark’s Cathie Wood Says It’s ‘Not True
Energy
