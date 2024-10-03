Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Dogecoin Weaken Amid Iran-Israel Tensions; Tim Cook Sells 220K Apple Shares Worth $50M - Top Headlines Today While US Slept

by Akanksha Bakshi, Benzinga Editor
October 3, 2024 9:42 AM | 4 min read |

Crypto

US Politics

US Markets­­­­­­­­

US Economy

World Economy

Tech

Electric Vehicle

Consumer

Communication

Industrial

Financial

General

Energy

Photo by SvetlanaParnikova on Shutterstock

Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Comments
Posted In: NewsTop Stories
Benzinga simplifies the market for smarter investing

Trade confidently with insights and alerts from analyst ratings, free reports and breaking news that affects the stocks you care about.

Join Now: Free!