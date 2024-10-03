Apple Team Reportedly Visits Fire-Hit Vendor Facility In Tamil Nadu, Offers 'Counsel And Advice' To Tata

This story was originally published on the Benzinga India portal.

Apple's AAPL supplier responsibility team visited a fire-affected Tata Electronics unit in Tamil Nadu's Hosur to reportedly "counsel and advise" the latter on the situation.

What Happened: On Saturday, a large fire erupted in an area storing chemicals for electronic components in the Tata Electronics facility, resulting in minor injuries to 10 individuals and temporarily halting production.

Apple's team, consisting of three Apple officials, visited the facility following the incident, The Economic Times reported, citing people aware of the matter. The report said they are expected to assess the situation and assist the company's sole Indian vendor in manufacturing enclosures for iPhones.

Apple typically dispatches its SR team whenever a safety concern or labor-related incident occurs. This is standard practice and has occurred during past situations, such as Wistron’s labor issues and a food poisoning incident at Foxconn, according to ET's sources.

Another person reportedly added that a government-related investigation is also in progress and the Directorate of Industrial Safety and Health (DISH) will be inspecting the facility that was on fire. DISH is anticipated to assess the facility and determine whether it is safe for workers to resume operations “within the next two days,” the individual stated. The company can only restart production once it receives approval from DISH.

