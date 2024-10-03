Warren Buffett-Led Berkshire Hathaway Pares Bank Of America Stake By $338M, Marking 13th Round Of Sales Amid Growing Speculation On Strategic Shifts

Legendary investor Warren Buffett-led Berkshire Hathaway BRK BRK has further reduced its stake in Bank of America Corp BAC, selling shares worth $338 million, as per a recent U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission filing.

What Happened: This marks the 13th round of sales since mid-July, with shares sold at an average price of $39.40, one of the lowest prices received since the selling began.

Despite these sales, Berkshire Hathaway remains the largest shareholder, holding 10.2% of the bank’s stock, valued at over $31 billion.

The pace of Berkshire’s sales has slowed, with recent transactions averaging $338 million, compared to previous rounds of about $750 million. The reasons for the sales remain undisclosed.

See Also: Trump’s Mars Landing Promise Gets Slammed By Peter Schiff Even As Elon Musk Says SpaceX Plans 5 Launches To Red Planet In 2 Years

Why It Matters: Bank of America CEO Brian Moynihan has praised Buffett as an investor but admitted uncertainty about the reasons behind the share reduction, stating, “I don't know what exactly he is doing because frankly we can't ask.”

Buffett’s recent actions have raised eyebrows, given his reputation for a long-term, patient investment approach. His decision to sell a significant portion of one of his favorite stocks, Bank of America, has sparked speculation about potential strategic shifts or market concerns.

Price Action: Bank of America Corp’s stock closed at $39.23 on Wednesday, up 0.025% for the day. Year to date, the stock has surged 15.72%, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

Read Next:

Image via Shutterstock