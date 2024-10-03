Mark Zuckerberg's Meta Can Use Ray-Ban Images You Click To Train AI: There's No Opt Out Either

Meta Platforms Inc. META has confirmed that it may use any image shared with Meta AI for training purposes, including those captured on Ray-Ban Meta smart glasses.

What Happened: Meta initially did not disclose whether it trains its AI on photos and videos taken on the Ray-Ban Meta smart glasses. However, now the company has revealed new information, reported TechCrunch.

Emil Vazquez, Meta policy communications manager, stated, “In locations where multimodal AI is available (currently U.S. and Canada), images and videos shared with Meta AI may be used to improve it per our Privacy Policy.”

There’s no way for users to opt out of this, except if they refrain from using Meta’s multimodal AI features.

In its privacy policies, Meta has also stated that it automatically retains transcriptions of voice conversations with Ray-Ban Meta to train future AI models.

However, users can decline to have their actual voice recordings used for this purpose by selecting their preference when first logging into the Ray-Ban Meta app.

Meta did not immediately respond to Benzinga’s request for comment.

Why It Matters: Meta has been making significant strides in AI and VR technology, with analysts predicting growth that could push it toward an Apple-like valuation.

However, this development comes amidst concerns over privacy and data usage. Meta paid $1.4 billion to the state of Texas to settle a court case related to its use of facial recognition software.

Previously, it was reported that Meta uses all publicly shared content on the company’s social media platforms like Instagram and Facebook to train its Llama AI models.

In June, the tech giant came under fire for doing the same in Norway.

Meanwhile, last month, it was reported that Zuckerberg had increased his wealth by an astonishing $51 billion this year, raising his total net worth to $179 billion.

At the time of writing, his net worth had reached $203 billion, making him the third wealthiest person in the world after Elon Musk and Jeff Bezos.

Photo courtesy: Ray-Ban

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of Benzinga Neuro and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.