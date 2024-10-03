Top Wall Street Forecasters Revamp AngioDynamics Price Expectations Ahead Of Q1 Earnings

AngioDynamics, Inc. ANGO will release earnings results for its first quarter, before the opening bell on Thursday, Oct. 3.

Analysts expect the Latham, New York-based company to report a quarterly loss at 15 cents per share, versus a year-ago loss of 12 cents per share. AngioDynamics is projected to post quarterly revenue of $67.93 million, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

On Sept. 3, AngioDynamics announced CE Mark approval for Auryon System in Europe.

AngioDynamics shares gained 0.3% to close at $7.65 on Wednesday.

HC Wainwright analyst Yi Chen reiterated a Buy rating with a price target of $14 on Sept. 20. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 63%.

Oppenheimer analyst Steven Lichtman upgraded the stock from Perform to Outperform with a price target of $12 on April 5. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 74%.

Raymond James analyst Jayson Bedford maintained an Outperform rating and cut the price target from $12 to $10 on Jan. 9. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 71%.

