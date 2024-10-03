Top Wall Street Forecasters Revamp AngioDynamics Price Expectations Ahead Of Q1 Earnings

AngioDynamics, Inc. ANGO will release earnings results for its first quarter, before the opening bell on Thursday, Oct. 3.

Analysts expect the Latham, New York-based company to report a quarterly loss at 15 cents per share, versus a year-ago loss of 12 cents per share. AngioDynamics is projected to post quarterly revenue of $67.93 million, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

On Sept. 3, AngioDynamics announced CE Mark approval for Auryon System in Europe.

AngioDynamics shares gained 0.3% to close at $7.65 on Wednesday.

