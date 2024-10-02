Jensen Huang On Transformative Partnership With Accenture: AI As 'Digital Employees' Will Revolutionize Productivity

NVIDIA Corp NVDA CEO Jensen Huang and Accenture ACN CEO Julie Sweet revealed details of their transformative partnership, in an announcement to reshape the landscape of artificial intelligence in business. The collaboration aims to deploy AI agents across corporations, potentially ushering in a new era of digital productivity.

What Happened: Huang, known for his visionary leadership in the tech industry, described Accenture as a “transformer” in connecting Nvidia’s cutting-edge AI technology with real-world business applications. Huang and Sweet appeared together on CNBC’s Closing Bell Overtime

This partnership comes at a crucial juncture in AI development, as companies worldwide seek to harness the power of generative AI to boost efficiency and innovation.

“We’re seeing the beginning of the next and largest wave of AI, which is about companies around the world using AI to become more productive,” Huang explained. He highlighted the concept of AI as “digital employees” or “co-pilots,” terms that are gaining traction in the corporate world to describe AI-powered assistants designed to augment human capabilities.

The Nvidia chief outlined two key operating systems at the heart of this AI revolution:

Nemo: A system for large language models, forming the backbone of their AI factory work. Omniverse: A platform that represents digital information in the realm of space and time.

These technologies, while powerful, require a bridge to connect them with practical business outcomes. This is where Accenture’s expertise comes into play.

Sweet shed light on Accenture’s role in this partnership, revealing the development of a new platform called AI Refinery. This innovative tool is designed to help customers build AI agents, co-pilots, and tools that can access proprietary information, perform tasks, and drive productivity.

To illustrate the potential of this collaboration, Sweet provided a compelling example from Accenture’s own operations. “We have a million square feet of manufacturing space where we produce customized automation robotics,” she said. By leveraging Nvidia’s AI Foundry and Omniverse technologies, Accenture has managed to reduce the design time for these customized robotic automations by an impressive 50%.

Why It Matters: The collaboration between Nvidia and Accenture is poised to significantly impact the AI landscape. Recently, Accenture launched the Accenture Nvidia Business Group, training 30,000 professionals globally to help clients scale AI adoption. This initiative will integrate with other Accenture Business Groups to accelerate AI across the SaaS and Cloud AI ecosystem.

Nvidia AI leadership is expected to drive a $1 trillion market growth, as noted by Wedbush Securities’ analyst Dan Ives. The collaboration aims to equip enterprises with the tools needed to efficiently scale AI adoption.

Additionally, Nvidia’s upcoming Blackwell GPU platform is set to set new AI benchmarks, with over 100 system configurations. This development is expected to bolster Nvidia’s financials, as noted by JPMorgan analyst Harlan Sur.

Price Action: Nvidia stock closed at $118.85 on Wednesday, up 1.58% for the day. In after-hours trading, the stock increased further by 1.51%. Year to date, Nvidia has surged by an impressive 146.73%.

Meanwhile, Accenture ended the trading day at $356.29, up 1.22%. After hours, the stock rose an additional 2.30%. Year to date, Accenture has gained 2.70%, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

