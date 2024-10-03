Better Quality Or Higher Loyalty? Apple's iPhone Users Retain Their Devices Longer Than Those Buying Google's Pixel And Samsung's Galaxy Smartphones

A study conducted by Consumer Intelligence Research Partners or CIRP has once again revealed that Apple Inc.’s AAPL iPhone users tend to retain their smartphones longer than Android users.

What Happened: On Wednesday, the study revealed that about one-third of new phone buyers who had an iPhone kept that phone for three years or more.

In contrast, only 21% of new phone buyers who had an Android phone reported it was three years or more old.

The research group attributed this trend to the increased durability of iPhones, more transparent installment payment plans, and fewer must-have new features introduced by Apple.

Age of the previous smartphone (twelve months ended June 2024)

Moreover, only about one-third of iPhone owners retire a phone that is less than two years old, while 57% of retired Android phones are less than two years old.

The study also suggested that Android owners, who have the option to switch among manufacturers and often invest less in their phones, may be more inclined to consider new features and upgrade their devices more frequently.

Why It Matters: This trend of iPhone users holding onto their devices longer aligns with previous findings. Last year, too, CIRP highlighted that iPhone users in the U.S. upgrade their devices less frequently than Android users.

In November 2023, a survey by investment firm Piper Sandler revealed that nearly 9 in 10 teens in the U.S. either already have an iPhone or plan to buy one next.

Earlier this year in February, CIRP also revealed that 13% of Android users switched to iPhone in 2023.

Apple and Samsung dominate the U.S. smartphone sales market, holding 52% and 31% market share respectively in the first quarter of 2024. Following them are Lenovo with 9% and HMD with 2%, according to German database company, Statista.

Meanwhile, Alphabet Inc.’s GOOG GOOGL Google, which develops the open-source mobile operating system, Android, continues to be a niche player in the market.

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of Benzinga Neuro and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

Photos courtesy: Apple and Google