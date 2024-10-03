Farmland Partners Sells 46-Farm Portfolio For $289M: Details

Farmland Partners Inc. FPI shares are trading lower on Thursday.

The company said it is selling a portfolio of 46 farms, comprising 41,554 acres of farmland, for $289 million in a single transaction with Farmland Reserve.

The portfolio includes farms across several regions and states, including Arkansas, Florida, Louisiana, Mississippi, Nebraska, Oklahoma, and the Carolinas.

“Farmland is a ‘total return’ investment, with asset appreciation typically accounting for a majority of the overall return on invested capital,” said Luca Fabbri, FPI’s President and CEO.

The CEO indicated that the firm plans to use the resulting capital to reduce debt by around $140 million, buy back stock, pursue acquisitions, and address other corporate purposes.

Additionally, he noted that similar to the previous year, they expect to be able to make a significant special distribution to shareholders at year-end.

According to Benzinga Pro, FPI stock has gained over 2% in the past year. The company had a total debt outstanding of approximately $393.0 million on June 30, 2024.

As of June 30, the company had access to liquidity of $163.8 million, consisting of $5.7 million in cash and $158.1 million in undrawn availability under its credit facilities compared to cash of $5.5 million and $201.1 million in undrawn availability under its credit facilities at December 31, 2023.

Following the latest development, the company’s total gain on sale will be approximately $50 million, or approximately 21% over the aggregate net book value of the farms comprising the portfolio.

In 2023, FPI also sold approximately $200 million of assets at a gain in excess of 20%.

Price Action: FPI shares are trading lower by 1.04% to $10.20 premarket at last check Thursday.

Image via Shutterstock

