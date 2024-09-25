Hewlett Packard Enterprise, Nvidia, Progress Software And Other Big Stocks Moving Higher On Wednesday

Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs
U.S. stocks were mixed, with the Dow Jones index falling around 0.2% on Wednesday.
Shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company HPE rose sharply during Wednesday's session after Barclays upgraded the stock from Equal-Weight to Overweight and raised its price target from $20 to $24.
Hewlett Packard Enterprise shares jumped 5.5% to $19.92 on Wednesday.
Here are some other big stocks recording gains in today's session.
- SBC Medical Group Holdings Incorporated SBC shares jumped 26.2% to $8.37.
- Capricor Therapeutics, Inc. CAPR gained 21.8% to $11.09. Maxim Group and Oppenheimer increased price targets on the stock.
- Cipher Mining Inc. CIFR gained 15.5% to $3.9750. Northland Capital Markets analyst Mike Grondahl initiated coverage on Cipher Mining with an Outperform rating and announced a price target of $6.
- Rezolve AI Limited RZLV jumped 14% to $5.61.
- Progress Software Corporation PRGS shares jumped 12.9% to $64.52 after Oppenheimer raised its price target on the stock from $66 to $70. The stock is also moving on continued strength following strong third-quarter earnings and guidance yesterday.
- Xiao-I Corporation AIXI gained 10.8% to $4.98.
- Biohaven Ltd. BHVN surged 9% to $49.09. Biohaven recently announced its study of Troriluzole for the treatment of spinocerebellar ataxia in achieved the primary endpoint.
- Flutter Entertainment plc FLUT surged 8.3% to $246.99. Flutter Entertainment outlined long-term growth plan and up to $5 billion share repurchase program authorization.
- Rocket Lab USA, Inc. RKLB gained 8% to $8.20. The company announced its electron low Earth orbit mission on Friday Sept. 20th.
- Trump Media & Technology Group Corp. DJT gained 7.6% to $13.77.
- POET Technologies Inc. POET climbed 7.5% to $5.11.
- Upstart Holdings, Inc. UPST gained 7% to $40.26.
- MINISO Group Holding Limited MNSO gained 5.4% to $14.13.
- Intel Corporation INTC gained 4% to $23.73.
- NVIDIA Corporation NVDA shares rose 3% to $124.44. The company's CEO Jensen Huang adopted a Rule 10b5-1 trading plan earlier this year. According to a Barron's report, the Nvidia CEO has completed selling the maximum number of shares under the plan several months early.

