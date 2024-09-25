Hewlett Packard Enterprise, Nvidia, Progress Software And Other Big Stocks Moving Higher On Wednesday

U.S. stocks were mixed, with the Dow Jones index falling around 0.2% on Wednesday.

Shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company HPE rose sharply during Wednesday's session after Barclays upgraded the stock from Equal-Weight to Overweight and raised its price target from $20 to $24.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise shares jumped 5.5% to $19.92 on Wednesday.

Here are some other big stocks recording gains in today's session.

SBC Medical Group Holdings Incorporated SBC shares jumped 26.2% to $8.37.

shares jumped 26.2% to $8.37. Capricor Therapeutics, Inc . CAPR gained 21.8% to $11.09. Maxim Group and Oppenheimer increased price targets on the stock.

. gained 21.8% to $11.09. Maxim Group and Oppenheimer increased price targets on the stock. Cipher Mining Inc. CIFR gained 15.5% to $3.9750. Northland Capital Markets analyst Mike Grondahl initiated coverage on Cipher Mining with an Outperform rating and announced a price target of $6.

gained 15.5% to $3.9750. Northland Capital Markets analyst Mike Grondahl initiated coverage on Cipher Mining with an Outperform rating and announced a price target of $6. Rezolve AI Limited RZLV jumped 14% to $5.61.

jumped 14% to $5.61. Progress Software Corporation PRGS shares jumped 12.9% to $64.52 after Oppenheimer raised its price target on the stock from $66 to $70. The stock is also moving on continued strength following strong third-quarter earnings and guidance yesterday.

shares jumped 12.9% to $64.52 after Oppenheimer raised its price target on the stock from $66 to $70. The stock is also moving on continued strength following strong third-quarter earnings and guidance yesterday. Xiao-I Corporation AIXI gained 10.8% to $4.98.

gained 10.8% to $4.98. Biohaven Ltd . BHVN surged 9% to $49.09. Biohaven recently announced its study of Troriluzole for the treatment of spinocerebellar ataxia in achieved the primary endpoint.

. surged 9% to $49.09. Biohaven recently announced its study of Troriluzole for the treatment of spinocerebellar ataxia in achieved the primary endpoint. Flutter Entertainment plc FLUT surged 8.3% to $246.99. Flutter Entertainment outlined long-term growth plan and up to $5 billion share repurchase program authorization.

surged 8.3% to $246.99. Flutter Entertainment outlined long-term growth plan and up to $5 billion share repurchase program authorization. Rocket Lab USA, Inc . RKLB gained 8% to $8.20. The company announced its electron low Earth orbit mission on Friday Sept. 20th.

. gained 8% to $8.20. The company announced its electron low Earth orbit mission on Friday Sept. 20th. Trump Media & Technology Group Corp . DJT gained 7.6% to $13.77.

. gained 7.6% to $13.77. POET Technologies Inc . POET climbed 7.5% to $5.11.

. climbed 7.5% to $5.11. Upstart Holdings, Inc . UPST gained 7% to $40.26.

. gained 7% to $40.26. MINISO Group Holding Limited MNSO gained 5.4% to $14.13.

gained 5.4% to $14.13. Intel Corporation INTC gained 4% to $23.73.

gained 4% to $23.73. NVIDIA Corporation NVDA shares rose 3% to $124.44. The company's CEO Jensen Huang adopted a Rule 10b5-1 trading plan earlier this year. According to a Barron's report, the Nvidia CEO has completed selling the maximum number of shares under the plan several months early.

