General Motors To $42? Here Are 10 Top Analyst Forecasts For Wednesday

Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs
Top Wall Street analysts changed their outlook on these top names. For a complete view of all analyst rating changes, including upgrades and downgrades, please see our analyst ratings page.
- Morgan Stanley cut the price target for General Motors Company GM from $47 to $42. Morgan Stanley analyst Adam Jonas downgraded the stock from Equal-Weight to Underweight. General Motors shares rose 0.1% to close at $48.07 on Tuesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Loop Capital increased the price target for monday.com Ltd. MNDY from $285 to $310. Loop Capital analyst Mark Schappel maintained a Buy rating. monday.com shares gained 1.3% to close at $281.64 on Tuesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Northland Capital Markets raised Gorilla Technology Group Inc. GRRR price target from $7 to $9. Northland Capital Markets analyst Michael Latimore maintained an Outperform rating. Gorilla Technology shares fell 2.7% to close at $4.38 on Tuesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- TD Cowen cut Textron Inc. TXT price target from $103 to $95. TD Cowen analyst Cai Rumohr downgraded the stock from Buy to Hold. Textron shares fell 0.2% to close at $86.68 on Tuesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- HC Wainwright & Co raised Wave Life Sciences Ltd. WVE price target from $15 to $22. HC Wainwright & Co. analyst Andrew Fein maintained a Buy rating. Wave Life Sciences shares gained 53.4% to close at $8.19 on Tuesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Baird cut the price target for Foot Locker, Inc. FL from $35 to $27. Baird analyst Jonathan Komp maintained a Neutral rating. Foot Locker gained 0.6% to close at $27.48 on Tuesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Needham raised Duolingo, Inc. DUOL price target from $245 to $310. Needham analyst Ryan MacDonald maintained a Buy rating. Duolingo shares fell 0.2% to close at $269.79 on Tuesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Evercore ISI Group cut the price target for Union Pacific Corporation UNP from $254 to $247. Evercore ISI Group analyst Jonathan Chappell downgraded the stock from Outperform to In-Line. Union Pacific shares gained 2% to close at $248.96 on Tuesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- JMP Securities raised Lennar Corporation LEN price target from $170 to $210. JMP Securities analyst Aaron Hecht maintained a Market Outperform rating. Lennar shares fell 0.8% to close at $184.23 on Tuesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Keybanc slashed Global Payments Inc. GPN price target from $145 to $135. Keybanc analyst Alex Markgraff maintained an Overweight rating. Global Payments shares fell 6.5% to close at $103.81 on Tuesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
Considering buying GM stock? Here’s what analysts think:
© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Comments
Loading...
date
ticker
name
Price Target
Upside/Downside
Recommendation
Firm
Posted In: NewsPrice TargetPre-Market OutlookMarketsAnalyst RatingsTrading Ideasanalysts forecastsPT Changes
Benzinga simplifies the market for smarter investing
Trade confidently with insights and alerts from analyst ratings, free reports and breaking news that affects the stocks you care about.
Join Now: Free!
Already a member?Sign in