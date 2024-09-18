FedEx Gears Up For Q1 Print; Here Are The Recent Forecast Changes From Wall Street's Most Accurate Analysts

FedEx Corporation FDX will release earnings results for its first quarter, after the closing bell on Thursday, Sept. 19.

Analysts expect the company to report quarterly earnings at $4.83 per share, up from $4.55 per share in the year-ago period. The company projects to report revenue of $21.99 billion for the quarter, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

On Sept. 6, the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission (EEOC) sued FedEx, saying the global shipping and logistics company violated federal law by discriminating against its employees with disabilities.

FedEx shares rose 1.6% to close at $297.34 on Tuesday.

Evercore ISI Group analyst Jonathan Chappell maintained an Outperform rating and cut the price target from $339 to $335 on Sept. 12. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 73%.

Argus Research analyst John Eade maintained a Buy rating and raised the price target from $325 to $335 on June 27. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 74%.

Raymond James analyst Patrick Tyler Brown maintained an Outperform rating and boosted the price target from $300 to $335 on June 26. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 80%.

Wells Fargo analyst Christian Wetherbee maintained an Equal-Weight rating and raised the price target from $275 to $300 on June 26. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 74%.

Stephens & Co. analyst Daniel Imbro reiterated an Overweight rating with a price target of $325 on June 26. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 78%.

