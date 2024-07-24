This General Motors Analyst Is No Longer Bullish; Here Are Top 5 Downgrades For Wednesday

Top Wall Street analysts changed their outlook on these top names. For a complete view of all analyst rating changes, including upgrades, downgrades and initiations, please see our analyst ratings page.

Morgan Stanley analyst Adam Jonas downgraded the rating for General Motors Company GM from Overweight to Equal-Weight, but increased the price target from $46 to $47. General Motors shares fell 6.4% to settle at $46.38 on Tuesday. See how other analysts view this stock. See how other analysts view this stock.

Jefferies analyst Kaumil Gajrawala downgraded The Procter & Gamble Company PG from Buy to Hold, while cutting the price target from $182 to $175. Procter & Gamble shares fell 1% to close at $166.62 on Tuesday. See how other analysts view this stock.

UBS analyst Jay Sole downgraded the rating for Boot Barn Holdings, Inc . BOOT from Buy to Neutral, while slashing the price target from $140 to $125. Boot Barn shares fell 1% to close at $122.54 on Tuesday. See how other analysts view this stock.

Piper Sandler analyst Korinne Wolfmeyer downgraded Ulta Beauty, Inc . ULTA from Overweight to Neutral and slashed the price target from $494 to $404. Ulta Beauty shares fell 0.6% to close at $389.29 on Tuesday. See how other analysts view this stock.

Citigroup analyst Keith Horowitz downgraded the rating for Truist Financial Corporation TFC from Buy to Neutral, but raised the price target from $45 to $47. Truist Finl shares rose 0.9% to close at $44.15 on Tuesday. See how other analysts view this stock.

