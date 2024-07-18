Why Chuy's Holdings Shares Are Trading Higher By 47%; Here Are 20 Stocks Moving Premarket

Shares of Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. CHUY rose sharply in today's pre-market trading after the company and Darden Restaurants, Inc. DRI jointly announced that Darden will acquire Chuy's Holdings.
Chuy's Holdings and Darden entered into a definitive agreement in which Darden will acquire all of Chuy's outstanding stock for $37.50 per share in cash. The all-cash transaction has an enterprise value of approximately $605 million.
Chuy’s Holdings shares jumped 47.4% to $37.27 in pre-market trading.
Here are some other stocks moving in pre-market trading.
Gainers
- Onconetix, Inc. ONCO gained 65% to $0.2458 in pre-market trading. On July 15, Onconetix announced closing of warrant exercise for $1.11 million gross proceeds.
- Apollomics, Inc. APLM shares rose 30.4% to $0.2971 in pre-market trading after gaining around 13% on Wednesday. Apollomics late Tuesday announced it had received approval from Nasdaq for a 180-day extension to address non-compliance with its listing requirements due to its share price falling below $1.00 for an extended period.
- Virios Therapeutics, Inc. VIRI rose 19.6% to $0.3480 in pre-market trading after jumping more than 18% on Wednesday.
- Big Tree Cloud Holdings Limited DSY gained 16.3% to $1.64 in pre-market trading.
- SAI.TECH Global Corporation SAI shares gained 15.5% to $1.14 in pre-market trading after the company’s Board authorized a buyback of up to $1 million and up to 1 million shares.
- Ostin Technology Group Co Ltd OST shares climbed 11.8% to $0.37 in pre-market trading.
- MultiMetaVerse Holdings Limited MMV shares surged 11.2% to $0.7229 in pre-market trading after jumping 16% on Wednesday. MultiMetaVerse recently entered into an agreement with Zhenghe Holding Co. to establish a joint venture to invest in and trade alternative assets with the assistance of quantitative algorithms.
- QT Imaging Holdings, Inc. QTI shares gained 10.7% to $0.7546 in pre-market trading. Lilium N.V. LILM gained 9.2% to $1.06 in pre-market trading. Saudia Group and Lilium N signed a binding sales agreement for 50 Lilium Jets, with options for the purchase of 50 more.
- Leslie’s, Inc. LESL shares fell 22.6% to $3.16 in pre-market trading after the company issued preliminary third-quarter financial results below estimates and cut its FY24 guidance.
- Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. APVO shares fell 15% to $0.4940 in pre-market trading after jumping 76% on Wednesday. On July 1, Aptevo Therapeutics announced the closing of $2.75 million offering.
- Cetus Capital Acquisition Corp. CETU shares declined 14.2% to $8.50 in pre-market trading after surging 80% on Wednesday.
- American Rebel Holdings, Inc. AREB shares fell 12.5% to $0.7945 in pre-market trading after jumping around 32% on Wednesday.
- Beyond Meat, Inc. BYND shares dipped 11.7% to $6.33 in pre-market trading following a report suggesting the company’s liquidity has weakened and it is engaging bondholders for debt discussions.
- Aditxt, Inc. ADTX shares fell 11.5% to $2.05 in pre-market trading. Aditxt shares climbed around 46% on Wednesday after the company and Evofem amended and restated their merger agreement.
- CBL International Limited BANL shares fell 10.2% to $0.80 in pre-market trading after gaining around 35% on Wednesday.
- Lottery.com Inc LTRY fell 8.3% to $1.31 in pre-market trading after gaining over 12% on Wednesday.
- Meiwu Technology Company Limited WNW fell 7.8% to $1.18 in pre-market trading after jumping more than 40% on Wednesday.
- Stardust Power Inc. SDST shares declined 8.1% to $22.50 in pre-market trading after jumping around 145% on Wednesday.
Losers
Now Read This:
© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Comments
Trade confidently with insights and alerts from analyst ratings, free reports and breaking news that affects the stocks you care about.