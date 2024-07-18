Why Chuy's Holdings Shares Are Trading Higher By 47%; Here Are 20 Stocks Moving Premarket

Loading... Loading...

Shares of Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. CHUY rose sharply in today's pre-market trading after the company and Darden Restaurants, Inc. DRI jointly announced that Darden will acquire Chuy's Holdings.

Chuy's Holdings and Darden entered into a definitive agreement in which Darden will acquire all of Chuy's outstanding stock for $37.50 per share in cash. The all-cash transaction has an enterprise value of approximately $605 million.

Chuy’s Holdings shares jumped 47.4% to $37.27 in pre-market trading.

