Macy's, Ascendis Pharma And 3 Stocks To Watch Heading Into Friday

Loading... Loading...

With U.S. stock futures trading higher on Friday morning, some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are as follows:

Arkhouse Management and Brigade Capital Management increased their offer to buy Macy’s, Inc . M to $24.80 per share up from the previous bid of $24 per share, the Wall Street Journal reported. Macy’s shares gained 1.2% to $18.14 in the after-hours trading session.

. to $24.80 per share up from the previous bid of $24 per share, the Wall Street Journal reported. Macy’s shares gained 1.2% to $18.14 in the after-hours trading session. Pendopharm signed an exclusive distribution agreement with Ascendis Pharma A/S ASND for TransCon™ PTH in Canada. Ascendis Pharma shares fell 1.5% to close at $134.18 on Wednesday.

for TransCon™ PTH in Canada. Ascendis Pharma shares fell 1.5% to close at $134.18 on Wednesday. LGI Homes, Inc. LGIH said it closed 571 homes in June. The company announced plans to release financial results for the second quarter before the opening bell on Tuesday, July 30. LGI Homes shares gained 0.3% to $88.61 in after-hours trading.

Check out our premarket coverage here

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson ERIC said it will record a non-cash impairment charge of SEK 11.4 billion during the second quarter, primarily related to Vonage’s current portfolio. Ericsson shares fell 0.2% to $6.18 in the after-hours trading session.

said it will record a non-cash impairment charge of SEK 11.4 billion during the second quarter, primarily related to Vonage’s current portfolio. Ericsson shares fell 0.2% to $6.18 in the after-hours trading session. GFL Environmental Inc. GFL declared a cash dividend of $0.014 for each outstanding subordinate voting share and multiple voting shares of the Company for the second quarter. GFL Environmental shares gained 0.7% to $39.40 in after-hours trading.

Check This Out: Top 3 Health Care Stocks That May Crash This Quarter