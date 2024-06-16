Anthony Scaramucci Slams CEOs For Supporting Donald Trump's Policies In About-Face, Accuses Them Of 'Trump-nesia': 'The General Malaise That A Trump Presidency Would Cause Is Dangerous'

Loading... Loading...

Anthony Scaramucci, the former White House communications director, has accused several CEOs of suffering from “Trump-nesia” after their participation in a recent Business Roundtable meeting with former President Trump.

What Happened: Scaramucci’s comments came two days post the Business Roundtable meeting. The meeting saw the presence of over 80 CEOs, including Apple CEO Tim Cook and Blackstone Group CEO Steven Schwarzman.

During the meeting, Trump proposed a cut in the corporate tax rate, echoing his previous presidency when he slashed corporate tax rates from 35% to 21%. Scaramucci criticized the CEOs for their support for Trump.

“It's a little bit of Trump-nesia. These guys denounced him several times … for some reason, they're decided that now for these little policy promises that he is offering, they're going to switch over to him,” Scaramucci said during an interview with MSNBC.

Scaramucci also voiced his apprehension about the potential repercussions of a Trump presidency, stating, “The mix of inflation and the general malaise that a Trump presidency would cause is dangerous.”

Also Read: Following Trump's Guilty Verdict, Legal Experts Say He Could Face This Punishment Instead Of Prison Time

Scaramucci also said that Trump has a plan to deport 15 million people and drive up tariffs to 20 percent.

"He's better in those rallies where he can talk about electric boats and sharks. He's way better at that than he would be at actually articulating economic policy in front of a bunch of Fortune 500 companies," Scaramucci added.

"He is the chaos candidate," Scaramucci said. "I would just remind these people that they were not happy when he was president."

Jeffrey Sonnenfeld, president of the Yale Chief Executive Leadership Institute, however, disputed recent claims by the Wall Street Journal and Politico that CEOs are starting to prefer Trump over Biden.

He told The Hill, “Not a single Fortune 100 CEO has donated a single penny to him, which is a break from major CEO support for GOP presidential candidates dating back over a century.”

Why It Matters: This news comes in the wake of a previous Business Roundtable meeting where Trump faced criticism from top CEOs. Participants described Trump’s performance as “meandering” and “all over the map.”

One CEO noted that Trump failed to provide a clear explanation of how he intended to implement his policy proposals, leading to disappointment among the attendees.

Now Read: Donald Trump Had Several Discussions About ‘Executing’ People, Says Ex-Trump Official: ‘How Do You Rationalize That Is A Person Fit … To Be President Of The United States?’

This content was partially produced with the help of Benzinga Neuro and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

Photo: Shutterstock