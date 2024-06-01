Following Trump's Guilty Verdict, Legal Experts Say He Could Face This Punishment Instead Of Prison Time

Loading... Loading...

Ahead of his sentencing, former President Donald Trump may be looking at community service after being found guilty of falsifying business records.

What Happened: Trump will be sentenced on July 11 by Manhattan Supreme Court Justice Juan Merchan. According to one report, he could be sentenced to community service.

The jury found Trump guilty of 34 counts related to concealing hush money paid to porn star Stormy Daniels before the 2016 election.

Legal experts suggest that due to the non-violent nature of the crimes and Trump's lack of prior convictions, he is unlikely to face prison time, reported the New York Post.

Criminal defense attorney Jeffrey Lichtman told the outlet that Trump could receive probation, a conditional discharge and possibly community service, such as picking up trash or cleaning graffiti.

“Trump can get a prison sentence, probation, or even a jail sentence if he receives a year or less,” Lichtman said. “He could also receive community service as part of a probationary sentence, including picking up trash on the side of the road.”

Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg has not disclosed the punishment his office will seek. Trump's lawyers must submit their sentencing recommendation by June 13, while Bragg's office has until June 27.

“I don’t expect a prison [or] jail sentence but anything is possible from this judge and this district attorney,” Lichtman added.

Trump is expected to meet with the probation department to discuss his history and views on the case, which will help prepare a report for the judge.

Legal experts believe that probation might be too difficult to administer for a former president. Trump could also face up to $170,000 in fines.

He has vowed to appeal the guilty verdict, with his legal team likely arguing that he did not receive a fair trial in Manhattan due to extensive publicity.

Why It Matters: The guilty verdict has already had significant repercussions. The verdict caused a brief overreaction in the 2024 election betting odds, although Trump remains a favorite to win the next presidential election.

This indicates that despite the legal challenges, Trump's political influence remains strong. President Joe Biden commented on the verdict, demonstrating that "no one is above the law." Biden also emphasized that Trump was given every opportunity to defend himself.

