Donald Trump Had Several Discussions About 'Executing' People, Says Ex-Trump Official: 'How Do You Rationalize That Is A Person Fit ... To Be President Of The United States?'

Alyssa Farah Griffin, a former official from the Trump White House, recently disclosed that ex-President Donald Trump had discussions about “executing” people in several White House meetings.

What Happened: Griffin’s revelations came to light during an interview on a new Press Club podcast, hosted by Aidan McLaughlin.

During the conversation, Griffin was questioned about former Trump administration officials who initially criticized Trump but later endorsed him.

This led to her disclosing that a meeting where then-Attorney General Bill Barr claimed he couldn’t remember if Trump suggested a leaker should be “executed” was just one of several such meetings where the topic of executions came up.

“It's power. I think power is just one of the most enticing things that we have in society. [CNN anchor] Kaitlan Collins, to her credit, interviewed Bill Barr and asked about an anecdote that I had shared about a meeting he and I were both in the Oval Office, where Trump straight up said a staffer who leaked a story should be executed,” she said.

“And Bill Barr kind of danced it and said I don't recall that specific instance, but there were others where we talked about executing people. How do you rationalize that is a person fit in sound judgment to be president of the United States?” added Griffin.

She also touched upon the endorsement of Trump by officials like Nikki Haley and Bill Barr, despite their previous criticism. Griffin suggested that the allure of power and the possibility of Trump’s return to presidency might be influencing their decisions.

“I really wanted to root for Nikki Haley. I think it was pathetic that she turned around and endorsed him. I think she knows better,” she added.

Why It Matters

The revelations come at a time when Trump is seen as a strong contender for the 2024 presidential election. Despite several political hurdles and controversies, Trump is the slight favorite to win the November election.

His lead in battleground states such as Arizona, Georgia, and Michigan has been crucial, while voter dissatisfaction with the economy and internal party conflicts have weighed on President Joe Biden.

Griffin’s revelations could potentially add to the controversies surrounding Trump and may influence the political landscape ahead of the 2024 elections.

Photo: Shutterstock