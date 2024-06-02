Latest Poll Of Independents And Republicans Could Spell Trouble For Donald Trump Following His Historic Conviction

Loading... Loading...

A recent poll indicates a number of Republicans and independents believe former President Donald Trump should withdraw from the 2024 presidential race following his conviction.

What Happened: A Morning Consult poll conducted on Friday reveals voter sentiment after a New York jury found Trump guilty of falsifying business records. The poll shows 54% of registered voters approve of the guilty verdict, while 34% disapprove.

Among independents, 49% believe Trump should end his campaign, while 15% of Republicans share this view. The poll also indicates a close race between Trump and President Joe Biden, with Biden at 45% and Trump at 44% in a head-to-head matchup.

Despite agreeing with the guilty verdict, 49% of voters think Trump should receive probation rather than prison, and 68% believe the punishment should be a fine.

The poll also highlights distrust in the criminal justice system, with three in four Republicans feeling less confident after the verdict.

Additionally, 77% of GOP voters and 43% of independents suspect the conviction is politically motivated to damage Trump's career.

Why It Matters: Trump's hush-money trial has stirred significant reactions. On Friday, a poll revealed that 10% of Republican voters are now less inclined to vote for former President Donald Trump in the upcoming presidential election, following his felony conviction.

