Why Calavo Growers Shares Are Trading Higher By 12%; Here Are 20 Stocks Moving Premarket

Shares of Calavo Growers, Inc. CVGW rose sharply in today's pre-market trading after the company reported second-quarter financial results.
Total net sales surged 16.5% year-over-year to $184.4 million during the quarter. Adjusted net income surged to $8.9 million, or 50 cents per diluted share, from $5.1 million, or 29 cents per diluted share for the year-ago quarter.
Calavo Growers shares jumped 11.6% to $27.90 in the pre-market trading session.
Here are some other stocks moving in pre-market trading.
Gainers
- ShiftPixy, Inc. PIXY rose 41.1% to $2.06 in today's pre-market trading.
- Nauticus Robotics, Inc. KITT shares rose 27.2% to $0.2938 in pre-market trading after surging 49% on Monday.
- Northann Corp. NCL gained 26.3% to $0.5197 in pre-market trading after climbing around 11% on Monday.
- Blue World Acquisition Corporation BWAQ shares gained 26.3% to $8.93 in pre-market trading after declining around 4% on Monday.
- KWESST Micro Systems Inc. KWE gained 16.5% to $1.01 in pre-market trading. KWESST Micro Systems shares jumped 120% on Monday after the company was awarded a sub-contract worth up to C$48 million by Thales Canada for software development services.
- Moving iMage Technologies, Inc. MITQ shares rose 15.6% to $0.68 in pre-market trading.
- Cyngn Inc. CYN gained 15.6% to $0.1148 in pre-market trading after gaining around 12% on Monday.
- TROOPS Inc TROO shares climbed 13.7% to $1.74 in pre-market trading after declining 5% on Monday.
- Kaixin Holdings KXIN rose 11.5% to $0.1560 in pre-market trading after gaining around 4% on Monday.
Losers
- Target Hospitality Corp. TH shares declined 30.3% to $7.32 in pre-market trading after the company issued an update on South Texas Family Residential Center located in Dilley Texas.
- Hoth Therapeutics, Inc. HOTH shares declined 23% to $0.77 in pre-market trading. Hoth Therapeutics shares fell around 12% on Monday after the company announced a joint development agreement with Wise Systems International to utilize the BioNeMo AI platform of Nvidia..
- TCTM Kids IT Education Inc TCTM shares dipped 20.1% to $1.11 in pre-market trading after jumping over 9% on Monday.
- New Horizon Aircraft Ltd. HOVR shares fell 19% to $0.81 in pre-market trading after jumping around 39% on Monday.
- Nutex Health Inc NUTX shares fell 17.3% to $0.50 in pre-market trading.
- T Stamp Inc IDAI fell 17.1% to $0.47 in pre-market trading.
- Contango Ore, Inc. CTGO shares fell 16.4% to $20.83 in pre-market trading after the company announced an underwritten public offering of common stock.
- Yext, Inc. YEXT shares declined 15.7% to $4.24 in pre-market trading after the company reported worse-than-expected first-quarter financial results, issued weak second-quarter guidance and announced it will acquire Hearsay Systems.
- ProKidney Corp. PROK shares fell 15.5% to $2.55 in pre-market trading after the company announced a proposed $125 million public offering of class A ordinary shares and concurrent registered direct offering.
- ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. ZIM shares fell 10.9% to $18.30 in pre-market trading after gaining 5% on Monday.
