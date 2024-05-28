Why GameStop Shares Are Trading Higher By Around 18%; Here Are 20 Stocks Moving Premarket

Loading... Loading...

Shares of GameStop Corp. GME rose sharply in today's pre-market trading after the company announced it has completed its at-the-market equity offering program, which was previously announced.

The company sold 45 million shares under the plan with aggregate gross proceeds of $933.4 million.

GameStop shares jumped 17.6% to $22.35 in the pre-market trading session.

Here are some other stocks moving in pre-market trading.

Gainers

Sharps Technology, Inc . STSS rose 131.2% to $0.4954 in today's pre-market trading after jumping around 13% on Friday.

Calliditas Therapeutics AB CALT shares gained 74.6% to $38.10 in pre-market trading after the company's board unanimously recommended acceptance of Asahi Kasei's SEK 11.16 billion tender offer.

Yoshitsu Co., Ltd TKLF gained 55.8% to $0.4675 in pre-market trading after jumping over 38% on Friday.

Pineapple Energy Inc . PEGY gained 29.3% to $0.2302 in pre-market trading. Pineapple Energy said its New York-based subsidiary SUNation signed a 1.95-megawatt project.

Crown ElectroKinetics Corp . CRKN shares rose 25.6% to $0.1269 in pre-market trading after dipping over 10% on Friday.

Ocean Power Technologies, Inc . OPTT shares gained 22.1% to $0.2345 in pre-market trading after gaining around 5% on Friday.

Kuke Music Holding Limited KUKE gained 18.9% to $3.14 in pre-market trading. Kuke Music signed a non-binding term sheet with Naxos One Holding.

Banzai International, Inc . BNZI shares climbed 15.2% to $0.2205 in pre-market trading after gaining 13% on Friday. Banzai, last week, announced the pricing of a $2.5 million public offering.

NuScale Power Corporation SMR gained 13.1% to $8.80 in pre-market trading after jumping over 16% on Friday.

Losers

Marpai, Inc. MRAI shares declined 43.6% to $1.10 in pre-market trading after the company announced its intention to withdraw from the Nasdaq hearings process.

Innovative Eyewear, Inc . LUCY shares declined 27.8% to $0.7097 in pre-market trading after surging 428% on Friday.

OneMedNet Corporation ONMD shares dipped 20.4% to $1.83 in pre-market trading after jumping 56% on Friday. OneMedNet, last week, highlighted a 'five-fold expansion' of its iRWD network and platform.

Akanda Corp . AKAN shares fell 16.2% to $3.45 in pre-market trading following a 72% surge on Friday. The international medical cannabis company implemented a 1-for-40 reverse stock split on its ordinary shares effective May 23, 2024, according to a recent exchange filing.

Portage Biotech Inc PRTG shares fell 12.4% to $0.23 in pre-market trading.

Applied UV, Inc . AUVI shares fell 11.1% to $0.2799 in pre-market trading. Applied UV shares fell around 34% on Friday after the company reportedly filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy.

Minim, Inc . MINM shares fell 9.6% to $3.88 in pre-market trading after gaining 33% on Friday.

MultiPlan Corporation MPLN shares declined 9.8% to $0.6198 in pre-market trading after jumping 22% on Friday.

Raytech Holdings Company Limited RAY fell 9.6% to $3.66 in pre-market trading.

Bowlero Corp BOWL shares fell 6.1% to $11.40 in pre-market trading. Bowlero recently announced the acquisition of Thunderbowl Lanes in Michigan.

