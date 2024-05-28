GameStop, Box And 3 Stocks To Watch Heading Into Tuesday

Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs
With U.S. stock futures trading higher this morning on Tuesday, some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are as follows:
- Wall Street expects Box, Inc. BOX to report quarterly earnings at 36 cents per share on revenue of $262.04 million after the closing bell, according to data from Benzinga Pro. Box shares gained 0.3% to $25.34 in after-hours trading.
- Gildan Activewear Inc. GIL named Glenn J. Chamandy as President and CEO, effective immediately. The company also appointed Michael Kneeland as non-executive Chair of the Board. Gildan Activewear shares fell 1.6% to $37.02 in the after-hours trading session.
- Analysts are expecting Elbit Systems Ltd. ESLT to post quarterly earnings at $1.35 per share on revenue of $1.46 billion. The company will release earnings before the markets open. Elbit Systems shares rose 1.2% to $201.00 in after-hours trading.
- GameStop Corporation GME announced it has completed its at-the-market equity offering program, which was previously announced. The company sold 45 million shares under the plan with aggregate gross proceeds of $933.4 million. GameStop shares jumped 13.1% to $21.49 in the after-hours trading session.
- Analysts expect HEICO Corporation HEI to post quarterly earnings at 81 cents per share on revenue of $951.21 million after the closing bell. HEICO shares gained 0.2% to $217.74 in after-hours trading.
