Here's What To Expect If Donald Trump Is Convicted As Jury Deliberations Begin Next Week

Ahead of the jury deliberations, former President Donald Trump may become the first ex-president convicted of a crime.

What Happened: The jury in former President Donald Trump’s criminal trial is set to begin deliberations on Wednesday. This could result in Trump becoming the first ex-president convicted of a crime.

A conviction would not affect Trump’s eligibility to run for president, though he could be barred from voting in Florida as a convicted felon, reported Forbes.

Legal experts suggest a prison sentence is unlikely but not impossible. Even if sentenced, Trump could still legally serve as president, though the logistics remain uncertain. However, as this case involves state charges, he would not be able to pardon himself.

"Similar cases for falsifying business records in New York have resulted in prison sentences approximately 10% of the time, based on a review of 10,000 previous cases," Attorney Norm Eisen said in an article by The New York Times.

If Trump is acquitted, prosecutors can only appeal if charges are dropped or a verdict is set aside. A full acquittal would prevent an appeal.

"Ultimately, it will be up to Judge Juan Merchan to determine what Trump’s sentence will be, which would be based on the nature of the crime, trial evidence and Trump’s “history and character,” among other factors. A sentence would likely come 30 to 60 days after the trial ends," Eisen said.

Trump has pleaded not guilty and called the case a “witch hunt.” He has also violated a gag order multiple times, risking up to 30 days in prison for further violations.

This New York case is the first of Trump’s four criminal cases to go to trial. The charges stem from payments made to cover up allegations of an affair, with Trump’s lawyers denying any wrongdoing.

Why It Matters: The deliberations come after a series of controversial moves by Trump. On May 19, Trump floated the idea of running for a third term during a speech at the NRA Convention, sparking significant debate.

The hush-money case, central to the current trial, has also been under intense scrutiny. Prosecutors have been seeking a deep dive into Trump’s alleged misconduct and manipulation.

