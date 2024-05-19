Donald Trump For Third Term? Ex-President Floats Controversial Idea At NRA Convention

Loading... Loading...

Former President Donald Trump sparked speculation about a potential third term in office during his address at the National Rifle Association's (NRA) annual meeting on Saturday.

What Happened: Trump alluded to a possible third-term presidency, drawing parallels to Franklin D. Roosevelt's four-term stint. The audience approved of Trump's suggestion.

Trump previously flirted with prolonging his tenure in the White House during his 2020 campaign. Nonetheless, he opposed contesting the 22nd Amendment, which forbids a third-term presidency.

Trump's discourse at the NRA gathering encompassed a variety of subjects, including gun rights, immigration, foreign policy, the economy, and abortion.

He also targeted Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and maintained his attacks on President Joe Biden.

Trump's address coincides with his ongoing criminal trial in New York, with closing statements anticipated next week.

Trump used the platform to express his dissatisfaction with the indictments and Justice Juan Merchan's gag order.

Despite the legal hurdles confronting both Trump and the NRA, the organization has endorsed Trump for the 2024 presidential race. Trump implored gun owners to vote in November to secure his victory.

Trump also denounced Biden's limitations on gun ownership and pledged to overturn the gun safety measures implemented by his administration.

As Trump took center stage at the event, the NRA's endorsement and its significance in this political cycle are increasingly unclear.

The organization has been plagued with scandals, internal power struggles, and lawsuits that have depleted its funds, raising doubts about its ability to support Trump, especially as his campaign funds trail Biden's.

Why It Matters: Trump's campaign has been grappling with financial challenges, as it struggles to match Biden's robust financial standing.

Despite raising considerable funds, Trump's campaign has been spending almost as fast, leaving him at a significant cash disadvantage against Biden.

Furthermore, Trump and House Speaker Mike Johnson have been pushing for a bill to prevent non-citizens from voting, a move that seems more aimed at election security posturing and critiquing the Biden administration's border policies than addressing any genuine electoral integrity concern.

