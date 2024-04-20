Trump In Hot Seat In Hush-Money Case, Prosecutors Seek Deep Dive Into Ex-President's Alleged Misconduct And Manipulation

Loading... Loading...

Former President Donald Trump is facing intense legal scrutiny in his hush-money case, as he stands trial over accusations that he manipulated business documents as part of a plan to disrupt the 2016 election process.

On Friday, Manhattan prosecutors said they want to inquire about two instances in which Trump and his team were reportedly caught in deceit: the Trump Organization payroll tax fraud trial and his civil fraud trial last year.

While Trump has openly committed to testifying in his defense in the hush-money trial following a contentious pre-trial hearing, his attorneys clashed with prosecutors over the admissibility of "prior bad acts" that could influence the jury's perception.

Notable tensions were observed in court, particularly when Trump's history of alleged sexual misconduct was mentioned.

Also Read: Donald Trump's Legal Team Again Argues For Judge's Recusal In High-Profile Hush Money Case

The defense strongly objected to these references, arguing that the trial should focus strictly on the documents.

However, the prosecution argued that Trump's credibility is crucial for the jury to consider, especially if he chooses to testify.

The trial is set against the backdrop of Trump's broader legal challenges and his continued denial of any wrongdoing. The consequences could range significantly if convicted, potentially affecting Trump's future political and business endeavors.

Now Read: Donald Trump Outmaneuvered Manhattan DA By Gaining Access To Michael Cohen's Emails. Here's What Will Happen Next.

This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

Photo: Shutterstock