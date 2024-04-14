Unlike His Behavior In E. Jean Carroll Case, Donald Trump Is 'Going To Have Sit There' In Upcoming Criminal Case, Says Ex-Prosecutor

Loading... Loading...

The impending criminal trial of former President Donald Trump, set to commence with jury selection on Monday, is drawing significant attention, not just for its historical significance but also for the unique courtroom dynamics it promises.

Catherine Christian, a former Manhattan assistant district attorney, has expressed interest in observing Trump's conduct throughout the trial.The trial marks a departure from Trump's previous legal encounters, which were civil.

Here, Trump will find himself in a situation where leaving the courtroom in dissent, as he did during the E. Jean Carroll case, will not be an option.

“I will be watching for Donald Trump’s behavior,” Christian said on Saturday on MSNBC.

“Unlike the civil case of E. Jean Carroll, where he got up and walked out the courtroom because he didn’t like what he was hearing, he can’t do that in a criminal trial. No one can do that.”

“None of the prosecutors, the defense attorneys or Donald Trump. He’s going to have to sit there. He will only be able to leave when there’s a break,” she added.

The spotlight will be on two key witnesses: adult film actress Stormy Daniels and Trump's former lawyer, Michael Cohen.

The trial's focal point is the allegation that Trump falsified business records to reimburse Cohen for a payment made to Daniels, aimed at concealing an alleged affair during the 2016 presidential campaign.

Despite Trump's efforts to delay the trial until after the November election, it will proceed as scheduled.

The trial not only tests the legal waters but also Trump's restraint, particularly in light of a gag order preventing him from disparaging the judge's family.

Christian, speaking on MSNBC, expressed curiosity over Trump's ability to maintain composure, especially when faced with aggravating testimonies or when encountering the media during breaks.

“He’s going to hear things that will probably irritate him and at the lunch break and at the conclusion of the day, there’ll be cameras and microphones in front of him,” Christian said.

During a recent press conference with House Speaker Mike Johnson (R-La.) at Mar-a-Lago, Trump deemed the jury selection process a matter of "largely luck" and indicated his willingness to testify.

