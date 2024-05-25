'Rich Dad Poor Dad' Author Robert Kiyosaki Compares Biden To Hitler For Sending FBI To Donald Trump's Mar-A-Lago: 'How Long Are We Going To Allow His Private Gestapo'

Loading... Loading...

Robert Kiyosaki, the author of ‘Rich Dad Poor Dad,’ on Friday made a controversial statement, comparing President Joe Biden to Adolf Hitler and accusing him of fascism.

What Happened: Kiyosaki took to X, formerly Twitter, and expressed his “love” for conservative media personality Tucker Carlson saying, “I love Tucker Carlson. He just asked a question all Americans should be asking….and that question is ‘What gives President Joe Biden the legal authority to send the FBI into former President Donald Trump's private residence?'”

He then drew a parallel between President Biden’s actions reminds him of his fifth-grade history lessons about Hitler ordering the Gestapo to carry out similar directives. “President Biden is a Fascist. How long are we going to allow his private Gestapo and his crime family to destroy the once great nation of America.”

Why It Matters: The Mar-A-Lago raid, which took place in 2022, was personally approved by Attorney General Merrick Garland and revealed 25 top-secret documents, sparking widespread debate and speculation about its legality and motives.

In August 2022, it was reported that the West Wing was not informed about the FBI’s raid on former President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida. A senior White House official informed CBS’s Ed O'Keefe that there was no “advance knowledge” of the raid, with some learning about it from “old media” and others from “social media.”

Trump has been vocal about his opposition to the raid, even suggesting that Biden was on cocaine when he allegedly instructed the FBI and DOJ to “illegally invade” Mar-a-Lago. “Was Crooked Joe Biden on Cocaine when he instructed the FBI/DOJ to illegally invade my home, Mar-a-Lago, in complete and total violation of my 4th Amendment Rights?”

Earlier this year, reports emerged that the FBI may have missed key evidence at Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate during the search, further fueling the controversy.

