Trump's Secret Room: FBI May Have Missed Key Evidence At Trump's Mar-a-Lago Estate During Search, Says Report

Recent reports indicate that FBI agents may have overlooked a "hidden room" and a closet at former President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate during their search for classified documents.

This new information, brought forward by Special Counsel Jack Smith, adds an unexpected layer to the investigation into the former president's handling of sensitive government materials.

According to ABC News, Smith's team is investigating the possibility that additional government documents could still be present at Mar-a-Lago.

This comes after Trump, who faces over three dozen charges including violations of the Espionage Act, pleaded not guilty to all counts. The focus is now on a closet and a "hidden room" that were reportedly not searched by the FBI.

Details emerged that Trump allegedly had a closet's lock changed while his attorney was searching a storage room for classified documents.

This closet, along with the hidden room a concealed space behind a wall in Trump's bedroom, was reportedly not included in the FBI's search.

The hidden room, concealed behind a large dresser and TV, was used by maintenance workers to access cables and was unknown to agents at the time, per ABC News.

Earlier, in January 2022, the National Archives had arranged for the return of government documents from Mar-a-Lago.

Despite assurances from Trump's representatives that no government material remained at the residence, the FBI's later search found additional documents. Trump is alleged to have had more than 700 classified documents.

This latest revelation raises questions about the completeness of the FBI's search at Mar-a-Lago and whether more classified documents could still be undiscovered.

The case continues to evolve as Trump faces various legal challenges, including state criminal charges in Georgia and New York, while maintaining a strong position for the Republican nomination.

