White House Was Unaware Of Alleged FBI Raid On Trump's Florida Estate Until Media Reports Came Out

The West Wing was reportedly not aware of the Monday raid by the Federal Bureau Of Investigation on former President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida.

What Happened: CBS News senior White House correspondent Ed O’Keefe said on Twitter, as first noted on Business Insider, that the Biden White House was given “no advanced heads up” of Monday’s FBI alleged raid on the estate.

MORE: In Washington, a senior White House official tells me the West Wing was given no advanced heads up of today's @FBI raid on the Florida home of former president Donald Trump.



"No advance knowledge. Some learned from old media some from social media," per the senior official — Ed O'Keefe (@edokeefe) August 8, 2022

A senior White House official told O’Keefe that there was no “advance knowledge” of the raid and that some learned about the occurrence from “old media” and some from “social media.”

Why It Matters: Trump said Monday that the FBI had raided his Palm Beach club and residence.

“These are dark times for our Nation, as my beautiful home, Mar-A-Lago in Palm Beach, Florida, is currently under siege, raided, and occupied by a large group of FBI agents,” said the former president of Truth Social, a unit of Trump Media & Technology Group that is set to go public through a merger with Digital World Acquisition Corp DWAC.

The raid by the federal agency took “hours,” and resulted in the seizure of papers, a person familiar with the matter told Politico.

Trump’s attorney Christina Bobb was on the scene during the search. Trump said on Truth Social earlier that agents broke into his safe.

The former U.S. leader was not at Mar-a-Lago when the raid took place but was instead at Trump Tower in New York City, Politico reported, citing a source.

The U.S. National Archives and Records Administration (NARA) said in February that it had been in touch with Trump’s staff over the recovery of missing presidential records and that it had recovered 15 boxes of records from Mar-a-Lago.

The NARA investigation has remained in the background as the Jan.6 select committee investigated the riots that took place on Capitol Hill ahead of President Joe Biden’s inauguration.

NARA said in February that because it identified classified information in the boxes, it has been in communication with the U.S. Department of Justice.

NARA said it had learned that paper records had been torn up by former President Trump.

Price Action: On Monday, DWAC shares slipped 3.6% to $29.70 in the after-hours trading after closing 2.8% lower at $30.80 in the regular session, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

