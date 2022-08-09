White House Was Unaware Of Alleged FBI Raid On Trump's Florida Estate Until Media Reports Came Out

The West Wing was reportedly not aware of the Monday raid by the Federal Bureau Of Investigation on former President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida.
What Happened: CBS News senior White House correspondent Ed O’Keefe said on Twitter, as first noted on Business Insider, that the Biden White House was given “no advanced heads up” of Monday’s FBI alleged raid on the estate.
MORE: In Washington, a senior White House official tells me the West Wing was given no advanced heads up of today's @FBI raid on the Florida home of former president Donald Trump.— Ed O'Keefe (@edokeefe) August 8, 2022
"No advance knowledge. Some learned from old media some from social media," per the senior official
A senior White House official told O’Keefe that there was no “advance knowledge” of the raid and that some learned about the occurrence from “old media” and some from “social media.”
See Also: How To Buy TMTG IPO Stock
Why It Matters: Trump said Monday that the FBI had raided his Palm Beach club and residence.
“These are dark times for our Nation, as my beautiful home, Mar-A-Lago in Palm Beach, Florida, is currently under siege, raided, and occupied by a large group of FBI agents,” said the former president of Truth Social, a unit of Trump Media & Technology Group that is set to go public through a merger with Digital World Acquisition Corp DWAC.
The raid by the federal agency took “hours,” and resulted in the seizure of papers, a person familiar with the matter told Politico.
Trump’s attorney Christina Bobb was on the scene during the search. Trump said on Truth Social earlier that agents broke into his safe.
The former U.S. leader was not at Mar-a-Lago when the raid took place but was instead at Trump Tower in New York City, Politico reported, citing a source.
The U.S. National Archives and Records Administration (NARA) said in February that it had been in touch with Trump’s staff over the recovery of missing presidential records and that it had recovered 15 boxes of records from Mar-a-Lago.
The NARA investigation has remained in the background as the Jan.6 select committee investigated the riots that took place on Capitol Hill ahead of President Joe Biden’s inauguration.
NARA said in February that because it identified classified information in the boxes, it has been in communication with the U.S. Department of Justice.
NARA said it had learned that paper records had been torn up by former President Trump.
Price Action: On Monday, DWAC shares slipped 3.6% to $29.70 in the after-hours trading after closing 2.8% lower at $30.80 in the regular session, according to data from Benzinga Pro.
Read Next: Trump's Voter-Fraud PAC Paid $60,000 To Melania's Fashion Designer For 'Strategy Consulting'
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.