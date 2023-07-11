Trump Asks If Biden Was On Cocaine When He 'Instructed' FBI, DoJ To 'Illegally Invade' Mar-A-Lago

Former President Donald Trump on Monday berated Joe Biden for weaponizing the Federal Bureau of Investigation and Department of Justice in the classified document case.

What Happened: "Was Crooked Joe Biden on Cocaine when he instructed the FBI/DOJ to illegally invade my home, Mar-a-Lago, in complete and total violation of my 4th Amendment Rights?," Trump posted on his Truth Social platform in a reference to the recent White House cocaine incident.

"Was he on cocaine or various other substances, when he, for the first time in U.S. history, had his political opponent, who is leading him in the Polls by a lot, indicted and arrested (twice, if you include the DOJ run Manhattan D.A.'s Office)?" he added.

"We are a nation in decline!!!"

Trump has repeatedly riled behind President Biden for "weaponizing" his Justice Department and federal agencies against his likeliest 2024 political opponent. Despite being charged, Trump has maintained his innocence and argued that the cases are politically motivated.

The former president pleaded not guilty in May to 37 counts related to his handling of classified documents, about 300 of which were recovered from his Mar-a-Lago residence last year by the FBI.

Meanwhile, Trump on Monday also requested a federal court to postpone scheduling a date for his criminal trial concerning the handling of classified documents at his Mar-A-Lago residence.

