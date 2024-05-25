Elon Musk Reveals 'Tough Problem' Battling Russian Jamming Efforts On Starlink Amid Ukraine War: 'Spending Significant Resources'

Loading... Loading...

Elon Musk, the CEO of SpaceX, has confirmed that the company is currently trying to counteract Russian jamming efforts on its Starlink system.

What Happened: In a post on Thursday, Musk revealed that SpaceX is "spending significant resources combating Russian jamming efforts."

However, he underscored the fact that Starlink is still operational despite Russian attempts at shutting it down.

"This is a tough problem. They have succeeded in shutting down every communications system, except Starlink."

See Also: Jack Dorsey No Longer Believes Elon Musk’s Twitter Is ‘Closest Form Of Global Consciousness’

Previously, reports had surfaced about Russia’s attempts to interfere with the Starlink service in Ukraine. The country’s military has been using SpaceX’s Starlink satellite internet service for communication and coordination since the beginning of the war.

Why It Matters: This revelation comes in the wake of reports that Russia has been targeting Starlink satellites by attaching signal jammers to its tanks. The interference has caused widespread disruptions to Starlink, creating serious problems for Ukraine’s frontline troops.

Earlier this year, Musk had denied that Starlink terminals were being used by Russian forces, stating they were not sold "directly or indirectly" to them. The current situation underscores the challenges SpaceX faces in maintaining the integrity of its Starlink service amidst geopolitical conflicts.

According to a recent report, Starlink is projected to rake in $6.6 billion in revenue this year.

Read Next: Elon Musk Uses Grok To Throw Shade At Google’s Fumbling AI-Powered Search: ‘How Many Rocks Should I Eat Per Day?’

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of Benzinga Neuro and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

Photo courtesy: Shutterstock