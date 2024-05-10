Who Saw This Coming? Elon Musk's Starlink Projected To Rake In $6.6B Revenue This Year As Users Flock To Satellite Internet Service

Loading... Loading...

SpaceX‘s Starlink satellite network is set to generate an astounding $6.6 billion in revenue by 2024, a report by Quilty Space revealed. This projection, which has reportedly taken the industry by surprise, reflects a remarkable achievement for Elon Musk‘s satellite internet venture.

What Happened: The report, presented by Quilty Space analysts during a May 9 webinar, highlights Starlink’s rapid growth over the past three years. The network, which currently comprises nearly 6,000 satellites, is providing internet access to over 2.7 million subscribers across 75 countries, Space News reported.

Despite initial industry skepticism, Starlink has managed to outperform expectations. Its subscriber base has surpassed that of established players like Viasat and Hughes, who have been dominant in the consumer GEO satellite internet market for over two decades.

Quilty Space attributed Starlink’s success to its focus on wealthier countries, where customers are willing to pay a premium for the service. The company has also expanded into enterprise, mobility, and government markets, with an estimated 50,000 users in these sectors.

Another key factor behind Starlink’s financial success is SpaceX‘s efficient satellite manufacturing. The company’s cost advantage is attributed to aggressive vertical integration and high-volume production. Despite the increased power burden of its more powerful spacecraft, Starlink has managed to keep costs down.

Why It Matters: Starlink’s rapid growth and financial success have been evident in recent developments.

In March, reports pegged SpaceX’s valuation at around $175 billion, suggesting a potential IPO would attract eager institutional and private investors. Though SpaceX hasn’t set a timeline for going public, rumors and scams have swirled. The company has also teased investors with the possibility of a Starlink IPO.

The company’s satellite internet service is now available for purchase at Target Corporation, offering customers another way to access the service. Additionally, SpaceX has also begun offering refurbished Starlink dishes at a discounted price, making the service more accessible to potential customers.

