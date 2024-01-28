Russia Is Targeting Elon Musk's Starlink Satellites By Attaching Signal Jammers To Its Tanks

Loading... Loading...

Russia has intensified actions to obstruct Ukraine's use of Elon Musk's Starlink satellite network.

What Happened: Russian forces are attaching signal jammers to their tanks, aiming to disrupt the Starlink satellite communications.

This tactic is specifically designed to impede the operation of Ukrainian drones, which rely on these satellite signals. As a result, Ukrainian military units are being forced to modify their tactics, moving closer to conflict zones, reported Business Insider.

Musk's SpaceX project, Starlink, plays a crucial role in maintaining communication channels for Ukrainian forces.

In addition to its military utility, the satellite service was instrumental in keeping Ukrainian businesses functional during the turmoil. The service has become a critical communication lifeline for both the military and civilians in Ukraine.

Also Read: In Ukraine, Russia's Jamming Leaves US Weapons Useless

"Russia absolutely would like to find a way to negate Ukraine’s use of Starlink," Brian Weeden, chief program officer for the nonprofit Secure World Foundation, told Business Insider. "But that is much easier said than done because of the architecture of the constellation."

At the onset of the conflict, SpaceX provided thousands of Starlink kits to Ukraine, significantly enhancing the country's communication capabilities.

Controversy, however, arose when a Musk biography implied the billionaire had restricted Ukraine's Starlink access for submarine drone plans against Russian vessels in Crimea. It was later revealed that Starlink coverage excluded regions occupied by Russia since 2014. Despite Ukraine's request for Starlink access in these regions, Musk declined, citing the possibility of escalating the conflict between the two countries.

Now Read: US Condemns North Korea's Suspected Military Shipments To Russia

This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

Photo: Shutterstock