Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin Drop Amid Inflation Concerns In Fed Minutes; Biden Leads Trump By Just A Point In Latest Poll - Top Headlines Today While US Slept

Crypto
- Ethereum Records Largest Daily Gains In 3 Years, Flips Mastercard And LVMH In Market Cap
- Dormant Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin Whale Wallets Reactivated Ahead Of Spot Ethereum ETF Decision
- Bitcoin Spot ETFs Notch $154M Inflows As Popular Bitcoiner Slams Ethereum: ‘A Speculative Platform For Gambling’
- Nancy Pelosi Votes For Landmark Crypto Bill, Defies Longtime Adviser And Current SEC Commissioner Who Gave Thumbs Down For Bitcoin ETF
- Research Firm Boosts Ethereum Spot ETF Approval Probability To 90%: But Will It Be A ‘Sell The News’ Event?
- Dogecoin Reversal Imminent, Says This Analyst — Predicts Over 30% Upside
- This One Crypto Is Most Associated With NVDA, Here How It’s Doing After The Tech Giant’s Blockbuster Quarter
- Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin Sink Over Inflation Concern In Fed Minutes: Analyst Says Odds ‘In Favor’ Of King Crypto Bulls
US Markets
- Wall Street Braces For Strong Open On Nvidia Cheer, But Traders Wary Of Key Data: Why This Analyst Sees More Market Bullishness Near-Term
- Investor Sentiment Falls Further After Fed Minutes, Dow Tumbles 200 Points
US Politics
- 2024 Election Cliffhanger: Biden Leads Trump By Just A Point In Latest Poll As Overwhelming Majority Look Forward To TV Debate In June
- ‘Bird Brain Has Endorsed Trump:’ Anthony Scaramucci Labels Nikki Haley Backing Ex-President For 2024 As ‘Moral Cowardice’
- Ex-Trump Security Advisor John Bolton Defends Justice Samuel Alito Over ‘Outrageous’ Flag Controversy: ‘It’s Unacceptable’
- Trump Says Biden Was ‘Locked And Loaded, Ready To Take Me Out’ During FBI Mar-A-Lago Raid
- Biden Administration Backs Independent Federal Reserve Amid Trump’s Alleged Plans To Control US Monetary Policy: ‘Highly Motivated’ By History
World Politics
- China Launches ‘Strong Punishment’ Drills Near Taiwan After New President’s Inauguration: ‘Warning Against The Interference And Provocation By External Forces’
US Economy
World Economy
- ‘You Can’t Ignore’ China, Says JPMorgan APAC CEO Highlighting Beijing’s Significance In Global Economy: ‘You Have To Do Business There’
- South Korea Pumps $19B Into Semiconductor Industry To Stay Competitive
Tech
- NetEase’s Q1 Earnings: Gaming Giant Shows Resilience with Growth in Cash Flow and Cloud Music
- Snowflake To Boost Collaboration With Nvidia – What’s Going On?
- These Analysts Revise Their Forecasts On Snowflake Following Q1 Results
- These Analysts Boost Their Forecasts On Analog Devices After Upbeat Results
- What’s Going On With Alibaba Stock On Thursday?
- Nvidia At The Center Of Global ‘Sovereign AI’ Wave: Here’s What It Means
- What’s Going On With Nvidia Supplier Taiwan Semi Stock On Thursday?
- Top Chipmakers Forecast Revenue Growth as AI and Consumer Product Demand Rebounds: Report
- Google Acquiring HubSpot For $31B To ‘Take Market Share From Microsoft,’ Says Expert
- Microsoft’s UAE Deal Could Transfer Key US AI Tech Abroad Amid National Security Concerns
- Truecaller Teams Up With Microsoft To Create AI Voice To Answer Calls: ‘Transforming The Way We Interact’
Electric Vehicle
- Ferrari Aims to Challenge Tesla with Launch of Electric Supercar in 2025
- Ford Alone Stumbles In New EU April Registrations, While Tesla And Hyundai Gain Ground
- Volkswagen Delays ID.7 Launch In US, Canada To Face Tesla Head-On Later
- Tesla Revs Up Hiring Engine Again After Mass Layoffs, With Focus On Autopilot And Robotics
- Tesla Pushes Suppliers To Diversify Production Away From China Amid Escalating Sino-Taiwan Tensions: Report
- Tesla Breaks Silence On Vehicle Safety Data After A Year: Autopilot Boasts Lower Accident Risk Vs Manual Driving
Consumer
- BJ’s Wholesale Club Navigates Challenges: Q1 Earnings Beat Estimates Amid Mixed Financial Metrics
- These Analysts Cut Their Forecasts On Target After Downbeat Earnings
- TJX Analysts Boost Their Forecasts After Upbeat Results
Communication
- Why Ticketmaster Owner Live Nation’s Shares Are Tumbling Today?
- Bilibili’s DAUs Surge 9%, CEO Highlights Community Growth Despite Missed Revenue Estimates
- Twitter-Killer Bluesky Launches Direct Messaging Feature For Private Communication: Here’s How It Works
Industrial
- Boeing’s China Deliveries Hit By Regulatory Battery Review: Report
- Elbit Systems Bolstered By Recent Order Blitz – Clinches $260M Deal With International Client
Healthcare
General
- Unlike Elon Musk, Baidu CEO Says Smarter-Than-Humans AI Will Take More Than 10 Years: ‘Not Improving Fast Enough’
- Elon Musk And Nicole Shanahan Deny Alleged Ketamine-Fueled Affair: The Speculation Is ‘Utterly Debilitating’
Posted In: NewsTop Stories
