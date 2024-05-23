'You Can't Ignore' China, Says JPMorgan APAC CEO Highlighting Beijing's Significance In Global Economy: 'You Have To Do Business There'

Loading... Loading...

JPMorgan Asia Pacific CEO Sjoerd Leenart emphasized the significance of China in the global economy, stating that it is a country that can’t be ignored.

What Happened: Leenart highlighted the growing importance of China as a global economic powerhouse, asserting that it is a country that businesses must engage with. He made these comments during the 20th annual Global China Summit in Shanghai, as reported by CNBC on Thursday.

Leenart noted that China currently accounts for 19% of the global GDP and 48% of Asia’s GDP, making it a crucial player in the global economy. He also stressed that the country’s economic performance significantly impacts industries worldwide.

"You can't ignore it, you have to do business there, even if you decide not to do business there, you need to understand what's going on," Leenart said, adding that what happens in China "influences every industry around the world."

Despite recent economic challenges, including a slowdown in the property sector, China’s economy has shown signs of recovery. The country’s GDP grew by 5.3% in the first quarter of 2024, surpassing expectations and indicating a positive trajectory.

Leenart also addressed the importance of China’s economy to the broader Asian region, stating that a robust Chinese economy is essential for a thriving investment banking business in Asia.

“Banking in Asia also can never be full speed if China isn't running,” he added.

Why It Matters: Leenart’s comments echo those made by JPMorgan’s CEO, Jamie Dimon, earlier in May. Dimon urged for “full engagement” with China, emphasizing the country’s significance in the global economy. These statements from JPMorgan’s top executives underscore the increasing importance of China as a key player in the global financial landscape.

Despite recent economic challenges, including a slowdown in consumer spending, China’s economy has shown resilience and continues to attract significant foreign investment. The country’s recent advancements in AI technology and other sectors further solidify its position as a global economic powerhouse.

