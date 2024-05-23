China Launches 'Strong Punishment' Drills Near Taiwan After New President's Inauguration: 'Warning Against The Interference And Provocation By External Forces'

Loading... Loading...

A furious China initiated “punishment” drills around Taiwan on Thursday. The exercises come just three days after Lai Ching-te took office as Taiwan’s new president.

What Happened: The drills, involving heavily armed warplanes and mock attacks, are being conducted in the Taiwan Strait and around Taiwan-controlled islands near the Chinese coast, Reuters reported. China views Taiwan as its territory and has denounced Lai as a “separatist.”

China’s People’s Liberation Army (PLA) Eastern Theatre Command stated that joint military drills began at 7:45 a.m. local time and included the army, navy, air force, and rocket force. The exercises are set to last for two days.

“This is also a strong punishment for the separatist acts of Taiwan independence forces and a stern warning against the interference and provocation by external forces,” the command added.

Chinese state media reported that dozens of fighter jets carrying live missiles and warships are involved in the drills, which are targeting high-value military assets. Taiwan’s defense ministry condemned the drills and assured that it could protect its territory.

Taiwan’s presidential office expressed regret over China’s actions, stating that the drills threaten the island’s democratic freedoms and regional peace. Meanwhile, Chinese state media justified the drills as “legitimate, legal and necessary” countermeasures.

Why It Matters: This military escalation follows a series of significant events. On May 20, Lai Ching-te urged China to cease its military and political intimidation of Taiwan, emphasizing the need for peace and dialogue. Lai called for respect for Taiwan's democratic choice and stressed the importance of maintaining stability across the Taiwan Strait.

Additionally, the geopolitical tension has raised concerns about the security of Taiwan’s semiconductor industry. ASML Holding NV and Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC) have developed a remote shutdown feature for their chipmaking machines to mitigate risks in case of a Chinese invasion.

Taiwan's new Minister of Science and Technology, Wu Cheng-wen, expressed confidence in TSMC’s ability to protect its advanced technology despite the growing threats from China. Wu highlighted TSMC's global expansion while ensuring the security of its proprietary technology.

