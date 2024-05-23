Truecaller Teams Up With Microsoft To Create AI Voice To Answer Calls: 'Transforming The Way We Interact'

Loading... Loading...

Truecaller, the popular caller ID app, has announced a new feature that will allow users to create an AI version of their voice to answer incoming calls. This innovation is made possible through a partnership with Microsoft‘s MSFT Azure AI Speech.

What Happened: Truecaller, known for its ability to identify and block spam calls, is introducing a new feature that will enable users to record their voice and create an AI version of it, according to the press release. This AI version will be able to answer incoming calls, providing a sense of familiarity and comfort for users.

The AI Assistant, available in select countries, was first introduced on the Truecaller app in 2022. It screens incoming calls, informing users of the reason for the call, and allowing them to choose how to respond.

"This groundbreaking capability not only adds a touch of familiarity and comfort for the users but also showcases the power of AI in transforming the way we interact with our digital assistants," says Truecaller product director and general manager Raphael Mimoun in the blog post.

Previously, users could only choose from preset voices to represent them. This new feature is a step towards personalizing the service even further.

During the Build conference, Azure AI Speech introduced a personal voice feature that allows users to record and replicate their voices. However, Microsoft notes in a blog post that this feature is available on a limited basis and is intended for specific use cases, such as voice assistants.

Why It Matters: The introduction of this feature is a significant step in the evolution of AI technology. It follows a recent statement by Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella, who emphasized that AI should be treated as a tool, not as a human-like entity. This new feature aligns with Nadella’s stance, as it offers users a tool that can replicate their voice and interact with callers on their behalf.

This development also comes at a time when Microsoft is making significant strides in the AI space. Just last week, the company introduced Isolated AI for U.S. Intelligence, a groundbreaking technology that allows the analysis of secret data without risking exposure to external entities.

Truecaller, on the other hand, has been making consistent efforts to enhance its services. In 2023, the company reintroduced its call recording feature, albeit as a paid service, after temporarily discontinuing it due to regulatory concerns.

This story was generated using Benzinga Neuro and edited by Kaustubh Bagalkote