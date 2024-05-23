Tesla Revs Up Hiring Engine Again After Mass Layoffs, With Focus On Autopilot And Robotics

Loading... Loading...

EV giant Tesla Inc TSLA has resumed hiring in North America after laying off a significant portion of its global workforce.

What Happened: Tesla is now looking to add new full-time employees to its team in Palo Alto, California. The jobs, however, are for the field of autopilot and robotics and involve mostly work on the company’s self-driving and AI infrastructure efforts.

The company is searching for scientists and engineers to join the team and ramp up its dreams of facilitating vehicle autonomy, aligned with CEO Elon Musk‘s vision to transform the EV giant into a full-blown AI and robotics company.

“Autopilot is of critical importance to Tesla’s mission. It is safer, makes driving more enjoyable, and will ultimately deliver on the promise of self-driving cars,” one of the job descriptions read.

Why It Matters: Tesla removed nearly all job listings in North America after announcing a 10% reduction in its global workforce last month. The layoff is expected to impact at least 14,000 workers including executives across the company’s different segments.

Several executives have departed the company amidst Musk's efforts to streamline Tesla's workforce. Notable departures include Senior Director of Charging Infrastructure Rebecca Tinucci, AI Manager Paril Jain, Director of New Product Introduction Daniel Ho, Senior Vice President of Powertrain and Energy Engineering Drew Baglino, And Vice President of Public Policy and Business Development Rohan Patel.

Musk has hinted at the possibility of the company's humanoid robot, Optimus, being available for sale externally by the end of 2025.

