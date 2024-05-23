Ex-Trump Security Advisor John Bolton Defends Justice Samuel Alito Over 'Outrageous' Flag Controversy: 'It's Unacceptable'

Loading... Loading...

Former national security advisor John Bolton has come to the defense of Supreme Court Justice Samuel Alito amid a storm of criticism following reports that flags associated with the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol attack were displayed outside Alito’s home.

What Happened: Bolton, in an interview with CNN’s Wolf Blitzer, staunchly defended Alito’s impartiality, calling the criticism “outrageous and unacceptable,” reported The Hill on Wednesday.

The flags, including an “Appeal to Heaven” flag, were seen flying outside Alito’s New Jersey beach home in July and September, around the time a high-profile Jan. 6 case reached the Supreme Court. The flag is associated with Christian nationalism and the “Stop the Steal” movement, and was also carried by rioters at the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021.

Alito’s Virginia home also had an upside-down American flag in January 2021, around the time of the Capitol riot. The upside-down flag is linked to the “Stop the Steal” movement, which emerged from false election fraud claims in 2020.

Why It Matters: Bolton, a long-time critic of former President Donald Trump, has been vocal about the potential threats posed by Trump to national security. In a scathing interview in March, Bolton downplayed Trump’s capacity to become a dictator, stating that Trump “hasn’t got the brains.”

Earlier in March, Bolton also criticized Trump’s approach towards NATO, arguing that the United Nations would be a better target for scrutiny. He suggested that Trump’s focus on a NATO withdrawal undermined U.S. strength.

Despite the flags’ political implications to certain groups, Bolton firmly stated that they do not have political implications and criticized those who say otherwise. He also emphasized that Alito should not recuse himself from the upcoming Jan. 6 cases before the Supreme Court.

