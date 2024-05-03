Ukraine May Need To Negotiate With Russia To End War, Says Top Intel Officer: 'Both Sides Are Jockeying For The The Most Favorable Position'

Loading... Loading...

A senior Ukrainian intelligence official has suggested that Ukraine may have to engage in discussions with Russia to bring an end to the ongoing war.

What Happened: Major-General Vadym Skibitsky, the deputy chief of Ukraine’s HUR military intelligence directorate, stated that negotiations would eventually be necessary to conclude the war, as is the case with any conflict, reported Reuters, citing the Economist magazine.

Skibitsky also noted that he does not see a clear path for Ukraine to win the war on the battlefield alone. He suggested that both sides are currently positioning themselves for potential talks, which he believes could commence no earlier than the second half of 2025.

“Such wars can only end with treaties, he says. Right now, both sides are jockeying for the ‘the most favorable position’ ahead of potential talks. But meaningful negotiations can begin only in the second half of 2025 at the earliest, he guesses.”

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has consistently rejected the idea of negotiations with Russia. However, Skibitsky’s comments align with those of other Ukrainian officials, including Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba, who recently hinted at the possibility of future talks with Russia.

Why It Matters: The suggestion of potential negotiations comes amid escalating tensions between Russia and the West. On Monday, Russian troops entered a U.S. military base in Niger, following the junta’s order to expel U.S. forces.

The U.S. also recently accused Russia of using chemical weapons in Ukraine, leading to the imposition of new sanctions on Russian entities. The U.S. State Department released a statement accusing Russia of breaching the Chemical Weapons Convention (CWC) by using the choking agent chloropicrin against Ukrainian forces.

Meanwhile, Russian air defense systems intercepted six U.S.-made missiles launched by Ukraine. These missiles were part of a $300 million military aid package that U.S. President Joe Biden approved for Ukraine on Mar. 12, as disclosed by a U.S. official last week.

