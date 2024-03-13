Ukraine To Receive $300 Million in US Military Aid As Battle With Russia Intensifies

Loading... Loading...

The White House is set to deliver a $300 million weapons package to Ukraine as the country grapples with a critical shortage of military supplies amidst its ongoing conflict with Russia.

What Happened: The White House will provide an additional $300 million in weapons to Ukraine. This comes as further funding is being held up in Congress by Republican leaders, as reported by NBC News on Wednesday.

The package, funded through the Presidential Drawdown Authority (PDA), will draw weapons from existing U.S. stockpiles. The military equipment heading to Ukraine includes anti-aircraft missiles, ammunition, artillery rounds, and anti-armor systems.

The Ukrainian military has been facing severe weapons shortages in its two-year war with Russia.

“When Russian troops advance and its guns fire, Ukraine does not have enough ammunition to fire back,” said National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan.

Meanwhile, a senior defense official stated that the U.S. has “basically exhausted our funding to assist Ukraine.” The funding for this package was sourced from savings in long-term contracts with weapons makers, described as a one-time arrangement.

The military has had to devise innovative ways to fund weapons packages for Ukraine due to the deadlock in Congress. House Speaker Mike Johnson, R-La., has declined to bring a bill to the floor that would provide $60 billion in additional aid for Ukraine.

Why It Matters: The deadlock in Congress over additional aid for Ukraine comes amidst a backdrop of ongoing conflict and geopolitical tensions. Despite economic sanctions imposed by Western nations on Russia, the war in Ukraine has continued. The sanctions have not had the desired effect of ending the war, with Russia’s wartime economy showing resilience.

In February, the U.S. Senate attempted to fast-track a $95.34 billion aid package for Ukraine and Israel, but the bill faced uncertain support from the House of Representatives. The current stalemate in Congress over additional aid for Ukraine has further complicated the situation.

Adding to the uncertainty, former U.S. President Donald Trump has indicated that he would halt financial assistance to Ukraine if he wins the upcoming U.S. election, according to Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán.

