Giant Leap For Apple? New Leak Of iPhone 16 Lineup Confirms Recent Rumors About Screen Sizes And Camera Bump

Frequent leaker Sonny Dickson on Sunday shared a photo revealing the screen sizes for the upcoming Apple Inc.’s AAPL iPhone 16 lineup, along with details about the camera bump.

What Happened: Dickson took to X, formerly Twitter, and shared an image, which appears to showcase the dummy models of the upcoming iPhone series, reiterating rumors about gigantic iPhone 16 Pro Max sizes.

As per the image, the standard iPhone 16 will retain the 6.1-inch screen size, while the Pro model will feature a 6.3-inch screen. The Plus model will maintain the traditional 6.7-inch screen, but the iPhone Pro Max will have a larger 6.9-inch screen.

The photo also suggests that the next Pro and Pro Max models will be slightly wider than the regular and Plus sizes, a trend that was also observed in the iPhone 15 lineup. It also showcases different camera positioning for the standard and Plus version of the iPhone 16.

The latest leak was first reported by AppleInsider.

Why It Matters: The leaked photo follows a series of revelations about the iPhone 16. Earlier in April, Dickson shared dummy units of the iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Pro, showcasing significant design changes for the upcoming models. This leak, along with the latest one, provides a comprehensive look at the new iPhone’s design and specifications.

Moreover, rumors about the iPhone 16 series have been circulating for a while. In August last year, analyst Jeff Pu from Haitong International Securities shared insights into the potential enhancements that could redefine smartphone photography and connectivity, including the speculated inclusion of a 48-megapixel Ultra Wide camera sensor in the iPhone 16 Pro. This suggests that the iPhone 16 series could bring significant improvements in camera technology.

Furthermore, the iPhone 16’s camera redesign may boost spatial video recording capabilities for the Vision Pro mixed reality headset, a move that could further enhance the iPhone 16’s appeal.

