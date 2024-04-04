Leaked iPhone 16 Dummies Hint At Apple's Biggest, Most Extreme Redesign In Years

Loading... Loading...

Leaked dummy units of Apple Inc‘s AAPL iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Pro have surfaced online, revealing significant design changes for the upcoming models.

What Happened: The iPhone 16 series has been a hot topic recently due to numerous leaks and rumors. The latest leak includes CAD renders and smartphone cases, providing a sneak peek into what the new iPhones might look like.

These dummy units, typically utilized by case manufacturers to ensure compatibility, were shared by Sonny Dickson on X, formerly Twitter. They reveal the designs of all four models in the iPhone 16 lineup, showcasing noticeable design alterations from the previous iPhone 15 lineup.

Major changes are expected for the iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Plus, including a switch in camera alignment from diagonal to vertical. This change is reportedly to enable spatial video recording for Vision Pro. Furthermore, the Action button, previously exclusive to Pro iPhone models, appears to be present across all iPhone 16 models. A new Capture button on the device's right side is also visible.

Rumors suggest that the button will feature a mechanical design with a capacitive surface for gesture-based zoom controls. The dummy units indicate that the iPhone 16 Pro and Pro Max could be slightly larger than the base iPhone 16 and 16 Plus.

While unconfirmed, there is speculation that the Pro models may see a slight increase in display size, reaching 6.3 inches and 6.9 inches for the Pro and Pro Max, respectively. Apple is expected to launch the iPhone 16 series smartphones sometime in September, reported Gizmochina.

Why It Matters: The iPhone 16 series has been the subject of numerous leaks and rumors. Earlier this year, it reported that Apple was planning to enhance the spatial video recording capabilities of the iPhone 16 with a redesigned camera.

In addition, Apple is reportedly planning to boost the iPhone 16 series sales by introducing affordable ‘SE’ models.

More recently, it was reported that Apple is planning to introduce new color variants for the iPhone 16 Pro, and that the iPhone 16 Pro models could feature a polished titanium finish.

